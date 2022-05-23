We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We're totally swooning over Helen Flanagan's latest bikini snaps as she soaks up the sun with her fiancé Scott Sinclair and three children as they jetted off to sunnier climates on Monday.

The former Coronation Street star took to Instagram to share several snaps from her family retreat, looking radiant and sunkissed in a sunshine yellow bikini. The 31-year-old posed up a storm on the balcony of their holiday apartment, donning the chic swimwear from PourMoi - and her children looked equally cute in coordinating yellow beachwear.

"Beach ready," Helen captioned an Instagram Story as she posed in front of her hotel bathroom mirror. "Bikini is @pourmoiltd I love their bikinis I love their bikinis," she added.

"In my early 20s I could throw on any bikini but after nursing three babies close in age, I need that lift and support in my bikini bras… I love these bikinis [they] always make me feel confident," the actress penned.

Helen matched her swimwear with her three children for a day at the beach

Helen rocked the ultimate beach-ready look, slicking her blonde hair back into an elegant updo, and adding a pair of sleek black sunglasses to finish her look.

Fans were quick to react to Helen's sun-soaked snaps, rushing to the comments to compliment the star's glowing photos. "The bikini is beautiful, I love the colour. You look amazing xx, one fan shared, while another wrote: "Awwwww this is the cutest."

"Love the matching set, so cute! Have the best time," a third fan sweetly shared. Helen is often praised for her refreshingly open approach to parenting on social media, and the star shared a candid update about her nursing journey whilst away on her holiday.

Helen opened up to fans about her breastfeeding dilemma

Sharing a makeup-free selfie, Helen shared: "So I don't breastfeed Charlie during the day anymore… he is now a brilliant eater… still haven't been able to stop the night feed but it is something I'd like to stop.

"I fed Charlie on the flight and I don't know how I would have comforted him without that… I was worried about the flight that he would cry and cry but he was okay," she added.

