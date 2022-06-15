Five Beverly Hills hotels perfect for date night

Finding the perfect spot in Beverly Hills for lunch or a date sounds easy enough but with so much choice it can be overwhelming.

For a date, it needs to be fun but intimate, beautiful and inspiring but not so much you forget to talk to your date! Lunch and dinner options are a dime a dozen but sometimes you want something a little off the beaten path to really wow your friends. To help, we've rounded up five of the best spots in the city to make life a little easier.

Now that's an grid-worthy bar

Four Seasons Los Angeles

The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills has a summer-long pop-up bar that's perfect for those Instagram moments.

The landmark property has transformed their indoor and outdoor bar area into a botanical garden with floral installations by Poppy Lavender, handcrafted floral-inspired cocktails by Ketel One and Ketel One Botanicals, and fresh menu items from Four Seasons’ Executive Chef Mitch Austin including, tuna tartare bites, beet-cured ora king salmon and oysters.

The Viviane

The Viviane feels like the inside of a pool

Tucked away inside the Avalon hotel next to the Avalon's tres glamorous pool area is the Viviane.

This chill bar offers crafted cocktails, a boutique wine list, colorful cuisine and the perfect spot to watch the sun set and glisten off the water.

Mr. C

Mr C's lobby bar is industrial chic

It doesn't get any more simple yet refined than the lobby bar at Mr. C. Lush sofas are perfect to get cozy on while enjoying Cipriani specialties like the Bellini and carpaccio.

On weeknights the bar offers the cool sunset breeze as you enjoy cocktails or a game of pool, while Friday and Saturday evenings provide live classic American music curated by Shawn Amos.

Sixty

Panaromic views are plenty at Sixty

There's a reason we're still obsessed with rooftop bars - especially those in Beverly Hills.

The Umbrella Club at SIXTY Beverly Hills is the perfect spot for a post-work date, where you can enjoy the longer summer night, with panoramic views and a wide selection of drinks to whet the appetite.

L'Ermitage

L'Ermitage is tucked out of the hustle and bustle

When you want something quiet and sophisticated, L'Ermitage is tucked away on a discreet palm-lined street allowing you to forget you're close to the beating heart of Los Angeles.

Their restaurant Avec Nous is a Californian take on the French Bistro, and offers a romantic retreat to really get to know your date.