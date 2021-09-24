Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nods to Princess Diana during trip to New York The five-star hotel is popular among the royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left behind their Montecito family mansion for New York, where they are currently staying at The Carlyle Hotel.

The five-star accommodation has long been a royally-approved destination – not only was it reportedly Princess Diana's favourite hotel, but Harry's brother the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Duchess Kate opted to stay there during a visit in 2014, and Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla visited in 2005.

According to Insider, Harry's late mother often stayed in the Royal Suite on the 22nd floor, which is currently being renovated.

It's not known what kind of room the royals have chosen, but the Upper East Side hotel boasts 189 lavish rooms, including 90 suites, some of which offer Central Park views – so we imagine their accommodation is very luxurious.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been spotted in the bar at The Carlyle, enjoying drinks with Meghan's friend Misha Nonoo and her husband Mike Hess.

The couple are staying at The Carlyle Hotel in New York

The Sussexes, who are parents to son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet, visited New York's One World Trade Centre, UN Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield and the World Health Organization on Thursday. For the latter, Meghan paid tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her beautiful diamond tennis bracelet, which she paired with a black dress and what appears to be her Max Mara coat.

They also plan to take part in a worldwide event on Saturday urging leaders to adopt a vaccine equity policy to help end the Covid-19 pandemic.

Princess Diana leaving the hotel in 1995

The couple are joining the 24-hour broadcast Global Citizen Live being staged in New York’s famous Central Park and around the world.

Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito, California, in June 2020 after announcing their plans to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Meghan was also spotted wearing Princess Diana's tennis bracelet

The couple purchased their property, which they now share with their two children, for £11.2million, according to TMZ. It offers the family 18,000 square feet on five acres of land, with a grand total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a spa, a tennis court and even their own private playground for their children.

The home is located in Santa Barbara, a neighbourhood renowned for its secluded hillside estates that promise the utmost privacy, and thus have attracted a whole host of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres.

Harry and Meghan still have their UK base, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where Princess Eugenie is currently staying with her husband Jack Brooksbank and baby August.

