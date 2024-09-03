The best Marella cruise deals to book now for a holiday of a lifetime, from Santorini to St Lucia

This year has proven that cruise holidays are back, big time, and with some of the most popular cruise destinations including the Caribbean, the Bahamas and St Lucia, is there any better way to see more of the world than on a floating all-inclusive holiday?

The top Marella cruises at a glance Adriatic Affair , from £1,459pp – Explore the Adriatic on this seven-night cruise, where you’ll visit Croatia, Slovenia, Italy and Montenegro. Adults-only, you’ll set sail on Marella Explorer 2.

– Explore the Adriatic on this seven-night cruise, where you’ll visit Croatia, Slovenia, Italy and Montenegro. Adults-only, you’ll set sail on Marella Explorer 2. Aegean Jewels, from £1,082pp – Athens in Greece, and Mykonos Town are just some of the stops on this seven-night cruise aboard Marella Explorer 2.

– Athens in Greece, and Mykonos Town are just some of the stops on this seven-night cruise aboard Marella Explorer 2. Atlantic Affair, from £1,631pp - From Majorca to Barbados, this is an incredible cruise to take over the Atlantic. It's a 15-day cruise, with lots of time for you to explore the cruise ship Marella Discovery. Onboard, there's an outdoor cinema, seven restaurants, two pools and a whole lot more.

- From Majorca to Barbados, this is an incredible cruise to take over the Atlantic. It's a 15-day cruise, with lots of time for you to explore the cruise ship Marella Discovery. Onboard, there's an outdoor cinema, seven restaurants, two pools and a whole lot more. Treasures of the Mediterranean from £1,236pp - Live la dolce vita aboard Marella Voyager while you stop off at Palermo, Naples and Rome along with Corsica and Spain's Palamos on this 8-day cruise.

- Live la dolce vita aboard Marella Voyager while you stop off at Palermo, Naples and Rome along with Corsica and Spain's Palamos on this 8-day cruise. Exotic Islands , from £1,523pp - If you've always dreamed of island hopping in the Caribbean, this is the cruise for you. Along with St Lucia, Grenada, Aruba you'll also visit smaller islands including Bonaire and Curacao.



Incredible liners, adventure-filled cruise stops and incredible dining are just some of the reasons cruise holidays cause such a buzz among holidaymakers. If its closer to home you’re looking for, you can set sail across Europe, taking in the stunning sights while having the comforts of a cruise on hand – where do we book?!

Grenada in the Caribbean is one of the most popular cruise destinations

And let me stop you spiralling that cruise holidays are super expensive; there’s so many incredible cruise deals, including with Marella Cruises, that you’ll find you get more bang for your buck than you realise.

What is Marella Cruises' best deal?

It’s worth noting that Marella Cruises are currently running an offer for budding cruises to take advantage of. You can save up to £300 per booking* with Marella Cruises. Sail to over 100 cruise destinations across Europe, the Caribbean and more.

Your transfers, meals and snacks are all including as standard in the price of your holiday, and you can choose either the Standard All Inclusive option, which includes all meals plus selected beer, cider, spirits, wine and house cocktails. Or the Premium All Inclusive option includes premium spirits, upgraded cocktails, soft drinks, fresh juices, a 1.5L bottle of water per cabin each day and much more.

Some cruises also offer the Cruise and Stay option, at an extra charge, allowing you to extend the length of your holiday by staying in the start and end location, giving you chance to explore the area.

Are there any other Marella Cruises deals?

There are various other deals which can be found online, and it’s worth exploring especially if you’re booking ahead for 2025, or can go last-minute this year.

You can also create an account with MyTui and you’ll save an extra £20. There's a whole host of benefits for joining, including getting early access to the big TUI holiday sales and offers, including exclusive access to the TUI Secret Deals. As well as that, it's an easy way to manage your TUI or Marella Cruises bookings, from shortlisting holidays to booking extras when you've made the plunge.

How I chose the best Marella cruises to highlight

Destination : I've included a range of cruise destinations, from closer to home to long-haul.

: I've included a range of cruise destinations, from closer to home to long-haul. Availability : Every cruise or deal listed is still available, with holidays ready to book between now and into 2025.

: Every cruise or deal listed is still available, with holidays ready to book between now and into 2025. Holiday type: From family-friendly to adults-only, I’ve included cruises to cater for every type of holidaymaker.



