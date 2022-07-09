Miranda Lambert gives rare glimpse into 'magical' vacation with husband The two are enjoying a 20-day road trip

Miranda Lambert has given fans a rare glimpse into her vacation with husband Brendan McLoughlin.

The two have been spending time in Utah enjoying the area of Moab and Arches National Park. "Magical Moab!" Miranda captioned the post which featured a series of snaps of the group hiking and enjoying adventurous activities like ATV vehicles.

WATCH: Inside Miranda Lambert's rise to fame

In one selfie, the loved up couple wore baseball caps and bandanas around their necks to keep the desert sands out of their faces, while another saw them all dressed up for an evening, with Miranda wearing a chambray mini dress paired with white cowboy boots.

Fans loved the sneak peek into their private life, with many commenting with lyrics from Miranda's latest album.

"She calls it her pursuit of happiness," quipped one fan as another shared: "Hey Siri, play Wandering Spirit by Miranda Lambert."

The country music singer's trip comes after she celebrated 4th July with friends on a 20-day road trip in the American west.

The pair are in Moab

"Time off touring means it’s time to hit the dusty trail! There is no better way to spend summer than glamping with your best pals. @gwensebastian and @jed_i_night with their camper named Toodle Lou and me and @brendanjmcloughlin with our @airstream_inc Globetrotter we call The Sheriff," she shared.

"We’re out on a 20 day run of adventures out west. We kicked it off in beautiful Colorado. Stay tuned for more tales from the road. Happy trails y’all!"

Miranda and Brendan are touring the American west

The star is taking a break from touring to reset with her husband of three years.

She also recently launched a collaboration with Walmart after working on her own line of home products.

The Wanda June Home collection, which is named after her mother and grandmother, has over 80 things for the kitchen, bar, and home, the bulk of which are under $30. Some examples of these items include fringed cushions and camper mugs with amusing quotes.

