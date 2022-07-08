Kate Hudson models sensational swimwear during dreamy Italian vacation The actress is having the best time

Kate Hudson can't seem to get enough of Italy and neither can her fans.

The daughter of Goldie Hawn is having the time of her life in Capri and sharing photos on Instagram for her fans to delight in.

Kate looked sensational in a series of images she added to social media as her followers fawned over the sun-drenched location.

One stand out photograph showed Kate sunbathing on her front and putting on a cheeky display in a small, white bikini.

Kate is taking in the sights and appears to be jumping from one vessel to another as she makes the most of her break.

Another photo proves her daughter, Rani is also living the life of luxury as she posed with her mom who wore a nude-colored one-piece.

Kate shared photos from her stunning Italian vacation

The ribbed number appears to be the same as the one Kate was wearing when she posted a snapshot over The Fourth of July weekend in which she was twinning with Rani.

Kate captioned the photos with a little yellow heart emoji and her 15.4 million strong Instagram fanbase adored the post. Reese Witherspoon wrote: "Mama & her girl" with heart emojis, and fellow actress Leslie Mann added lots of hearts too.

The resemblance between Kate and her youngest is uncanny and also something else her fans can't get over.

Kate and her daughter Rani look so alike

One wrote: "She looks just like her mama... adorable," and another added: "omg Kate - you are so perfect with your beautiful baby." A third commented that Kate and Rani are "both so cute and beautiful."

The almost famous actress is a proud mother to children Ryder, 18, Bingham, ten, and three-year-old Rani. Her oldest was born during her marriage to rocker Chris Robinson, and she was then engaged to Bingham's dad, Muse musician, Matt Bellamy, before finding love with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, who is little Rani's dad.

