Denise Van Outen wows in sultry swimwear during Marbella trip with new boyfriend Jimmy Barba The actress looked flawless

Denise Van Outen stunned in an array of gorgeous outfits as she soaked up the Spanish sun alongside her new beau, Jimmy Barba.

MORE: Denise Van Outen's daughter Betsy seen in rare video - and fans cannot get enough

Jetting out to celebrate her older brother Terry's 50th birthday, the actress took to her Instagram to share a series of loved-up snaps. In one photo, Denise belied her age in a timeless black string bikini.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise leaves fans in tears with unexpected video

She teamed her sultry swimwear with a bold leopard-print straw hat, some dainty gold jewellery and a pair of stylish sunglasses. In a sweet public display of affection, she could be seen planting a tender kiss on Jimmy's forehead.

MORE: Denise van Outen's comforted by friends after opening up about her 'ups and downs'

READ: Denise van Outen opens up about horrendous revenge ordeal and breakup with Eddie Boxshall

In a separate photo, Denise showed off her incredible figure in a coral-hued bikini. Basking in the shade, the 48-year-old posed for the camera as she lay down to enjoy a spot of sunbathing. Looking every inch the glamorous beach babe, Denise's bright bikini perfectly complemented her sun-kissed skin.

Denise planted a kiss on Jimmy's forehead

Other sun-drenched snaps captured the couple's intimate summer evenings. Fans were treated to snippets of sizzling prawns and fruity cocktails, whilst one particularly dreamy photo gave followers an insight into their date night.

Dressed up for the occasion, the beaming couple looked radiant as they enjoyed a romantic meal together.

She captioned the post: "Marbella @jimmybarba," followed by a red heart emoji.

The duo enjoyed romantic meals together

Denise's fans penned a flurry of supportive, heartfelt comments. Christine Lampard was quick to remark: "Gorgeous", while Louise Redknapp added a simple red heart emoji.

Reacting to Denise's upbeat appearance, a third fan penned: "You look so much happier it shows in your face, eyes, smile & body language - You so deserve this."

The actress showed off her figure in a variety of bikinis

And a fourth chimed: "You look great together! Oh and those sizzling prawns!!!"

Denise's loved-up snaps come after the actress moved on from her ex, Eddie Boxshall, after dumping him over six months ago. The former couple were together for seven years prior to their separation in January 2022.

They lived together in Essex with her 11-year-old daughter Betsy. Her new beau, Jimmy, 55, is a former stand-up comedian who now makes a living as a property developer.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.