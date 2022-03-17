Denise van Outen opens up about horrendous revenge ordeal and breakup with Eddie Boxshall The former Strictly star shares daughter Betsy with actor Lee Mead

Musical theatre star Denise van Outen opened up about her horrendous revenge porn ordeal while sitting on the sofa with Lorraine on Thursday promoting the launch of her new book.

The former Strictly contestant explained her debut novel A bit of Me is dedicated to her daughter Betsy, 11, to help her understand Denise's life story up to now even if she is a bit too young at the moment to understand.

WATCH: Denise opened up about her horrendous revenge porn ordeal on Lorraine

In the interview, Denise bravely discussed the ordeal she went through in her 20s when she was the target of revenge porn, telling Lorraine: "It was a hard thing to deal with at the time and then it resurfaced years later when I came on television.

"[There were] loads of stories coming out and going through a court case was really quite difficult. I never really properly addressed it at the time. I just buried it and thought it would go away. I felt it needed to be addressed because it has affected me now, I'm 47 nearly 48."

Throughout the conversation, Denise proved that not even a scandal of that size would stop her achieving her goals, as she happily recalls performing on Broadway in Chicago, which she admitted helped her get over her first heartbreak. She confessed that her courageous work ethic is "Something I'm trying to instil in my daughter."

Denise opened up on her social media about her personal life on Instagram on Thursday

The stunning TV presenter also addressed her emotional break-up with Eddie Boxshall and truthfully articulated her emotions towards her ex. She said: "I'm feeling really good now because for a while, I wasn't in a good place because it was all a bit of a shock.

"I'm not the first person it's happened to and I won't be the last, sadly.

"It's life isn't it Lorraine, you have to get on with it, there's no hard feelings on my side, it's happened and you just accept it. You can't change what happened.

"I have to accept what my future is going to be now and that's moving forward."

Denise and daughter Betsy at a pantomine in 2019

Denise also explained that resilience is another key message she wants her daughter to learn from her open-hearted autobiography and explained that she tells her daughter: "When the times are rubbish you can cry for a certain amount of time, but the time comes when you have to just pick yourself up and just get back out there and challenge yourself to do something a bit different.

"You'll only learn and grow from it. You won't grow from staying indoors and crying into a pillow."

"[Betsy] is my driving force for everything. Everything I do is with her in mind, the book and the choices I make professionally and personally are made with my daughter in mind."

