Inside Ola and James Jordan's Turkey holiday with daughter Ella

We're rather jealous of former Strictly dancers James and Ola Jordan who are currently enjoying a fabulous holiday in Turkey, the lucky things!

James and Ola shared several photos and clips on their Instagram pages of their fun-packed holiday with their two-year-old daughter Ella on Saturday, and the family of three are certainly making the most of their sunny break away.

WATCH: Ella says the cutest goodbye to her grandparents

Proud dad James posted the most adorable video of little Ella dressed in a summer outfit saying the word 'flamingo', writing: "I know I’m biased but she’s so bloody cute."

We have to agree James, and so did the star's many followers. One wrote: "You’re absolutely right though James... she's adorable."

Another fan told the dancer: "I just love watching Ella, she's cute as a button."

Ola and Ella on holiday

Ola, James and Ella are staying at the Rixos Premium Tekirova in Turkey and look to be having a blast.

The couple have shared clips of their hotel, little Ella dancing by the beach with her dad, and the tot driving a miniature car around the resort. We bet Ella is having the time of her life!

Ella enjoying the car!

Ola and James previously told us about their holiday in their HELLO! Parenting column, with Ola revealing: "We're off to Turkey for six nights next week. I can't wait!

"We'd been planning on getting back into the gym when my parents left but it looks like the gym will have to wait a bit longer…"

James added: "Well, I'm going to go to the gym on holiday," but Ola has other plans, replying, "Hmm, I'm looking forward to chilling out. It's all-inclusive, so uh oh…"

James dances with his daughter

The couple have had a testing time lately as they've dealt with Ella's separation anxiety as she settles into nursery back in the UK. We're sure the little girl is loving spending all this time with mummy and daddy!

