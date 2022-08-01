Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova sets pulses racing in tiny red string bikini during Sicilian getaway

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova seriously turned up the heat in her latest sun-drenched Sicilian throwback snap.

Taking to Instagram, the Ukrainian-born beauty delighted fans with a glimpse of her dreamy-looking getaway. Documenting her sun-soaked beach trip, Nadiya sparked serious envy with a stunning bikini shot.

Looking every inch the beach goddess, the professional dancer oozed sophistication as she looked out towards the horizon. The blonde stunner flaunted her gym-honed physique as she posed on the shoreline with her back to the camera and her hands clasped elegantly behind her head.

The 32-year-old slipped into a burgundy-hued bikini and styled her platinum locks into a low twisted bun for some effortless seaside glamour.

Nadiya looked sensational in her red swimwear

Pining for the sea, Nadiya captioned her post: "Take me back to Sicily."

Fans were quick to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "You look stunning" while a second penned: "Simply gorgeous." Impressed by her physique, a third noted: "What a bod" and a fourth added: "You're unreal."

The Strictly professional jetted off to Sicily

Nadiya's sun-kissed beach snaps come after she opened up about her sweet relationship with co-star Kai Widdrington. Despite efforts to keep their romance under wraps, it appears that the duo have now made their relationship Instagram official.

Taking to the social media platform, Nadiya shared a heartwarming photo of Kai planting a kiss on her cheek while cosied up to him after one of their dance shows. "What an opening night [clap emoji]. The proudest girlfriend," she wrote across the image.

The lovebirds first found themselves at the centre of relationship reports at the beginning of 2022, shortly before the Strictly Come Dancing official tour hit the road.

Nadiya and Kai are currently dating

After being pictured looking cosy together, Nadiya confirmed the news of their relationship for the first time in April, revealing she and Kai had been dating "for a couple of months now".

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, the Strictly pro added: "It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time.

"But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

