Inside Cyprus' new beachfront resort, where Shakira owns a luxury villa If it’s good enough for Shakira, it’s good enough for us!

An elegant new beachfront resort in beautiful Paphos, Cyprus, has opened its doors – and a stay here may have you rubbing shoulders with singer Shakira. The A-lister is rumoured to own a luxury villa within Cap St George Hotel & Resort’s premises, and we can see why…

The hotel

Featuring 202 rooms and suites, some with stunning private pools, this 5* star resort is perfect for both couples and families alike, especially if you are after some real relaxation. Free-standing bathtubs, waterfall showers and panorama windows are just some of the few accommodation elements we love – and don’t even get us started on the pillow menu.

The hotel itself has been carved from natural local stone, and the resort is surrounded by beautiful gardens brimming with colourful flowers and a canopy of olive trees. Situated just 30 minutes from the nearest airport, and 20 minutes from Paphos city centre, it’s perfectly placed for both a short and long getaway.

The facilities

The spectacular 130m beach cove - complete with pine-fringed sand, clear water and luxurious cabanas - is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a spot of sunbathing. Another firm favourite of guests is the Olympic outdoor pool, which is truly the stuff that dreams are made of. Accompanied by a sundeck with the comfiest of loungers, plus a further two family-friendly pools, you could easily spend your whole holiday in this area of the resort.

But if you prefer to explore a little further, then the Cleopatra Spa, a magnificent green marble-clad sanctuary, is high up our list of recommendations. This inviting space features a spacious indoor pool and cold plunge pools, saunas, steam rooms, aromatherapy experience showers, plus a Rasul mud treatment chamber. Pure zen and serenity await!

The children, on the other hand, can enjoy some downtime at the resort’s Happy Seal Kidz club, which encourages them to play and enjoy learning-oriented activities, suitable for little ones up to the age of 12. And did we mention the tennis courts, where families can book a session?

Most impressive of all, however, is the private yacht owned by the resort that can be hired by guests for half or full-day charters, during which you can explore the local coastline around Paphos. Just remember to take your sunscreen!

Food and drink

Boasting restaurants with authentic local Cypriot cuisine like the Mediterranean Mesoyios, to tasty Italian dishes at Sapori, and even a contemporary Japanese teppanyaki restaurant dubbed Bonsai, there’s plenty on offer to delight all tastebuds at this luxury resort.

Excitingly, until the end of October 2022, Cap St Georges is hosting renowned Michelin-starred chefs for a series of private, bookable culinary events in Sky Seven restaurant on the 7th floor, which overlooks the Mediterranean. Now that is truly an evening to remember.

For snacks throughout the day, you can treat yourself to a delicious afternoon graze, courtesy of the hotel’s very own Gelateria – think fresh crepes, baked pastries, and ice cream. In the evening, why not head down to the Chroma Lounge & Lobby bar for a 180-degree sea view whilst you sip on a cocktail (or two)?

The local area

If you can manage to drag yourself away from the amazing Cap St George resort (trust us: it’s hard), why not take some time to soak up the local Cypriot culture by venturing out to the Paphos Promenade, a UNESCO Archaeological Park; or visit Paphos Old Town for the afternoon. Wine tasting, horse riding, beekeeping, snorkelling and more activities can be booked by the helpful Guest Services Department.

