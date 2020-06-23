When they're not working and attending official engagements, the royals have a varied but select list of preferred holiday destinations. Prince William and Kate love nothing more than spending their summers in Mustique, a small Caribbean island frequented by the royal family for generations. It was a particular favourite of Princess Margaret's, and the Middletons often head out to the island to celebrate Carole's birthday each year.

Prince Harry is especially keen on holidaying in Botswana, and he reportedly took then-girlfriend Meghan Markle there on their first joint holiday. The African nation is a favourite of Prince Harry’s, who is a patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ love of Mallorca is well documented, and in 1988 they were invited to holiday on the king of Spain’s yacht. The royals also have a long history of skiing in the French Alps. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have vacationed there multiple times with their children and Prince Charles notably took Prince William and Prince Harry there shortly after the death of their mother in 1997. See the video below for the full list of royal holiday destinations...

VIDEO: Holiday destinations favoured by the royal family

