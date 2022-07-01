Jet2 just released its top city breaks – and some destinations will surprise you

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Searching for the best destinations for a 2022 city break in Europe? Head to Jet2 Holidays, who have released their top short breaks. And while you’ll find fan favourites like Rome, Dublin and Prague up for the taking, you’ll find the Jet2 short break hub full of cities you’ve probably never thought of.

With plenty of weekend holiday deals up for grabs, quench that traveller thirst with a whistlestop jaunt to one of these Jet2 Holidays city break destinations. See you there…

Budapest, Hungary

Flight time: 2hr15 from London

Want the best of both worlds, a little culture here and a lot of cocktails there? Budapest is a popular city break destination because it offers just that.

Split by the Danube River, you’ll find cobbled streets and beautiful baroque buildings alongside quirky pubs, stylish bars and if you’re lucky, you’ll stumble across one of the city’s hidden nightclubs too.

Hottest hotel: Book into the Continental Hotel Budapest for modern rooms, a luxury rooftop spa and historic pubs on your doorstep.

Funchal City, Madeira

Flight time: 3hr50 from London

Considered one of the safest and cleanest cities in Europe, Funchal City is one of the prettiest too.

Along with cobbled streets and mountain walks, the crystal-clear waters of the city are begging to be enjoyed with boat trips, whale watching, and diving. Or whizz up the mountains by cable car and take in the spectacular views.

Hottest hotel: The Castanheiro Boutique Hotel is just 500m from Funchal Marina and not only boasts a rooftop pool, but has some of the best views you’ll find in the city.

Verona, Italy

Flight time: 2hr from London

While Venice, Florence and Rome constantly top the most popular city break list, try Verona instead, a gem of a city close to Lake Garda and with romance aplenty – it is the birthplace of Romeo and Juliet, after all.

Take your beau to Juliet’s famous balcony and follow up with a spot of lunch in the Piazza delle Erbe and a glass of the local red.

Hottest hotel: For a hotel in the middle of the action, book a room at the Indigo Verona Grand Hotel Des Arts, mere metres from some of Verona’s top attractions.

Krakow, Poland

Flight time: 2hr20 from London

There’s so much to see and do in Krakow you might want to extend your trip! Along with edgy nightlife and traditional dumpling dining spots, the UNESCO-listed Old Town is an array of medieval houses and winding backstreets just waiting for be explored.

Looking for a day trip out of the city? Auschwitz and the Wieliczka Salt Mine should be first on your must-visit list.

Hottest hotel: Since time is of the essence on a city break, save time between sightseeing trips with a stay at Hotel Alexander, located conveniently close to the top tourist attractions.

Thessaloniki, Greece

Flight time: 3hr15 from London

When it’s a taste of the Mediterranean you’re craving, skip the usual haunts and try the Greek city of Thessaloniki, a 2,300 year old port that’s as historic as it is hip.

Spend your days wandering around the port’s historical hotspots and bustling boutiques, or take a trip to one of the nearby Blue Flag beaches, and by night let your hair down at some of the city’s coolest bars and clubs. If it’s a more traditional vibe you’re into, Thessaloniki has plenty of those too – Ouzo anyone?

Hottest hotel: For grand décor and being right in the thick of it, make the Excelsior Hotel your home away from home. With its brilliant location and fine dining restaurant, it gets five star reviews across the board.

Cologne Christmas Markets, Germany

Flight time: 1hr20 from London

Cologne is a brilliant city to visit all year round, but it’s at Christmas that it really comes into its own – and hey, it’s never too early to get into the festive spirit.

Oozing Christmassy charm from every corner come winter, the famed Cologne Christmas markets should be on everyone’s bucket list. Book ahead and get your Christmas Market trip planned for December.

Hottest hotel: Excelsior Hotel Ernst is a family-run hotel located (with a Michelin starred restaurant!) close to Cologne Cathedral, the central train station and popular shopping streets – as well as the Christmas markets.

