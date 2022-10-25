Enjoy the famous Austrian resort of Obertauern from the Hotel Steiner

It was in 1965 that The Beatles put the pretty Austrian resort of Obertauern on the map when they chose it as a location for their second film ‘Help!’. The ‘Fab Four' spent two weeks filming ski scenes on their slopes and the hallmarks and legacy of their celebrated visit live on to this day.

SEE: 20 Fun photos of the royals enjoying a ski trip to inspire your winter break

Entering the town there is a giant metal sculpture of the boys (picture of me in front of it) – George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and John Lennon – a piano played in the film remains located at the top of the cable car and many a wall in the region show the foursome racing down the slopes.

PHOTOS: Cast confirmed for The Beatles biopic - and the resemblance is uncanny

SHOP: Ski fashion: how to look stylish on the slopes

The stunning slopes of Obertauern boast a special connection to The Beatles

Their trip is still remembered fondly by hotel owner Herbert Lurzer, as he was picked to play Paul’s ski double. Herbert, who is now 79, spoke to HELLO! (there is a pic of me with him outside the front of his hotel) when we visited the town last March. “I worked as a ski teacher in the ski school – and we needed four teachers as their ski doubles,” he explains. “When I was asked I said I am not an actor but I can ski. They gave me a wig and dark glasses and a long fur coat to keep warm. “It was fun and they paid me as well. “There was no question it was good for Obertauern. English papers wrote that the Beatles stayed here. People see it’s easy to fly here and good ski and slopes and so people come here”

READ: Ultimate tips and tricks for travelling with a baby

Indeed 57 years on since the filming took place much has changed in the ski world. Skis are wider and much shorter, 99% of skiers wear helmets and goggles and high-tech technology helps keep the cold fresh mountain air out. But many of the values that brought the world’s biggest pop stars of their day to the town remain.

Thomas and Herbert Lurzer reminisce about the 1960s

Lying in the SalzburgerLand region (note the uppercase L) and a recent survey showed that the resort which lies in the middle of Austria has the best snowfall in Austria as it benefits from both the cold snowfalls from the north and the colder ones from the south. With the international airport of Salzburg just 90kms away you can be on the slopes just two hours after landing.

DISCOVER: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's holiday hobby they've passed on to their children

MORE: Planning a Christmas getaway? 10 sun, ski and UK resorts to book this winter - from just £169

There is early morning skiing every Wednesday (the lifts open 8.30 instead of 9) and two days a week do try out the floodlit night skiing on Mondays and Wednesdays. Other fun activities are tobogganing. Access to the mountains is widely available from eight different points in the town, which lies 1740m above sea level, and the 100kms of slopes forming a circle above the town which means you can ski following the sun all day.

Tributes to The Beatles can be enjoyed at every turn

With all the pistes leading back to the village, it makes it a perfect destination for families of all ages. With mainly red and blue runs plus the steepest black run in the SalzburgerLand region for those who want a challenge it is ideal for the average holiday skier for either a long weekend or week long stay.

I stayed at the very comfortable Hotel Steiner which is run by the charming husband and wife team of Andrea and Thomas Steinber.

The extensive spa with a range of saunas and steam rooms were the perfect place to relax after a day on the slopes and the restaurant both spacious and offered an excellent choice of food.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.