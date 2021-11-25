Cast confirmed for The Beatles biopic - and the resemblance is uncanny The actors are dead ringers for the famous rock group

The actors playing The Beatles in the upcoming biopic Midas Man have been revealed and the resemblance is uncanny.

The film will focus on the rock band’s manager, Brian Epstein, and his sizeable influence on pop music in the 60s.

The famous Liverpool group will be played by Jonah Lees (The Letter For The King) as John Lennon, musician Blake Richardson (of band New Hope Club) as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge (Creation Stories) as George Harrison, and newcomer Campbell Wallace as Ringo Starr.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit) will play the role of Brian Epstein, while Adam Lawrence (Peaky Blinders) has been confirmed to play Pete Best and Jay Leno (The Tonight Show) as Ed Sullivan.

Deadline recently released first look images of the film, which you can see here. The snaps provide a glimpse of the lead actors in costume, and they look just like the Fab Four!

The new biopic will focus on the band's manager Brian Epstein

Talking about the casting choices, director Sara Sugarman said: "The actors playing the Beatles are an extraordinary group. They ooze that very visceral feeling of the 60s, are charming, playful, and so authentic."

She continued: "I have no doubt that Jay Leno will capture the essence of Ed Sullivan perfectly. His own experience as an American television host will bring forward a natural, and accurate portrayal and add an incredible element of modern showbiz to the story."

Other recent castings include Emily Watson (Apple Tree Yard) as Epstein’s mother Malka “Queenie” Epstein, Eddie Marsan (Ridley Road) as Brian’s father and successful businessman Harry, Omari Douglas (It’s A Sin) as Lonnie Trimble, Epstein’s ever-trusted confidant, and Rosie Day (Outlander) plays Merseybeat star Cilla Black.

Filming began in Liverpool last month but had to be paused for three weeks. The shoot will move over to the U.S in 2022.

