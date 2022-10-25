72 hours in Dubai with the girls: what to see, do and where to eat

One look on social media and you'll see at least one celebrity or influencer visiting Dubai, but just three days in the city and I can understand why.

Not only is it the perfect combination of beach and city break (you can literally see the skyline from your pool lounger), but it's also jam-packed full of attractions to entertain the thrill-seekers, the weekend brunchers and the sun worshippers. FYI, I'm all of the above.

I'll admit, Dubai wasn't high on my list of summer holiday destinations, but October to April months offer a much more balmy temperature range of 20-35°C. And with plenty of air-conditioned hotels, refreshing swimming pools and even a giant mall, you won't find it hard to entertain yourself away from the heat.

So if you're looking to live out your celebrity travel dreams – think Michelle Keegan and Khloe Kardashian-approved destinations – here's why you should jet to Dubai for a girls' weekend…

Where to stay in Dubai

Inside the lobby-turned-library at 25 Hours Hotel in Dubai

Dubai is known for its luxurious hotel options, but if you're looking for something a little more unique than the cookie-cutter skyscraper with fantastic views, then 25hrs Hotel is a must-try. With the motto: 'Come as you are' and a flashing neon sign at reception reading: 'We are all nomads here', you can expect quirky yet welcoming design elements that make you feel right at home.

For starters, the 26-metre mural on the ceiling tells the story of the hotel with everything from constellations to Dubai landmarks, while the entranceway-come-library is the perfect spot for a light read while waiting for a friend in a giant bucket chair. Onto the 434 rooms and suites, which cost from £170 per night and feature everything from hammocks to cosy swinging seats, rainfall showers and even bicycles, depending on the type of room you're after.

The rooftop pool overlooks the Museum of the Future

Disclaimer: If you're sharing a Bedouin room with a friend, you'll want to make use of the curtain that wraps around the shower, positioned in the centre of the space!

Get VHS and typewriters delivered to your room for a blast from the past, unwind at the Extra Hours Spa – complete with Dubai's first outdoor mixed-gender sauna – or sip cocktails around the rooftop pool overlooking the Museum of the Future. The latter is particularly quiet early in the mornings if you want the entire 6th-floor pool area to yourself.

Restaurants to visit in Dubai

Brunch treats at Ce La Vi

We spent a lot of time eating inside 25hours but before you judge us, it's worth noting the wide range of dishes just steps from your hotel room. Monkey Bar is ideal if you want a taste of Latin American dishes like deep fried plantain, prawn skewers and pulled pibil chicken tacos, while Ernst Biergarten & Wirtshaus is worth a visit, even if it's just to join other diners who travel from all over the city to enjoy traditional German cuisine in their incredible Lederhosen and Dirndl!

Away from the hotel, BB Social Dining's Business Lunch offers mouth-watering Modern Eastern Cuisine, and it's certainly not just for business professionals. Head to the DIFC on a weekday from 12 to 4pm to grab a two or three-course meal that won't break the bank – I recommend the cauliflower popcorn and the chicken bang bang baos, finished off with a bite-sized mango or coconut ice cream lollipop.

And you can't visit the city without trying out one of their famous brunches. Shove aside your assumptions of smashed avo on toast with coffee – Dubai does brunch in a much more glamorous way, with DJs, cocktails and incredible views across the city if you head to Ce La Vi.

Situated on the 54th floor is an Instagrammable swing set against the backdrop of the skyline, while plush seats inside offer the perfect spot to indulge in burrata salad, truffle risotto and chocolate lava cake. But be warned, eat too much and you won't be able to get up and dance to the live performers!

Things to do in Dubai with friends

While eating is one of the best ways to get to know a new destination, you don't want to miss out on exploring the city, too. For that reason, we didn't spend the full four hours at either of our lunch spots.

The Hero Odysea Signature Boat Tour shows off stunning landmarks from the water

Instead, we spent our first morning seeing all the best sights via speed boat, which wasn't as terrifying as it may sound to those who don't love the sea. Personally, I couldn't wait to climb into the two-person boat and drive at speed over the waves, but the tour guides at Hero Odysea made sure everyone was comfortable on the Signature Boat Tour, stopping regularly to allow us to swap drivers and get pictures in front of landmarks.

As a camera-shy person, I'm not a huge one for selfies at the best of times, but our instructor had every one of us posing on the front of the boat or behind the wheel against the backdrop of the likes of the Burj Al Arab and the Ain Dubai, to name a few.

Top tip: tie your hair up, because I found out the hard way that excitement combined with 35-degree humidity and high-speed wind is a recipe for a bad hair day – not ideal for aforementioned pictures, especially if you're not blessed with natural beach waves.

Unwind round the infinity pool at Drift Beach Club

Unwind from the adrenaline-fuelled morning by hiring a lounger at the Drift Beach Club, where you can work on your tan, cool down in the infinity pool and admire one kilometre of beachfront with panoramic views of Palm Island Bay and Dubai's skyline. For foodies, there is also a restaurant where you can't go wrong with the caramelised onion pissaladière, tomato risotto and dulce de leche and banana French toast.

Watch fire performers under a canopy of fairy lights at Sonara Camp

One of the highlights was undoubtedly a trip to the desert to watch the sunset at Sonara Camp, which offers swingsets, soft archery, sandboarding and even camel rides for those who feel so inclined. Otherwise, sip on drinks underneath teepees as the sky turns orange, before finishing off the evening with a Mediterannean menu under a canopy of fairy lights made only more special by the fire performers.

For one more burst of adrenaline, head to Sky Views Observatory for the chance to try the famous glass slide experience that takes you from the 53rd to 52nd floor – a much cooler version of your favourite childhood hobby. Next, test your nerves with the Edge Walk, which will see you get kitted up in a boiler suit and a harness before walking around the outside of the building for uninterrupted views of the Dubai Mall and Fountains, the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

Not satisfied with just walking? Get some incredible photos of yourself hanging and swinging off the edge.

Get your adrenaline fix at the Edge Walk

Finally, it's not a girls' trip without at least a whistlestop visit to the Dubai Mall on your way to the airport. Where else can you expect to see over 33,000 animals in the aquarium, test out your ice skating skills, and see the world’s largest indoor virtual reality park, all under one roof?

How to travel to Dubai

A flight from London to Dubai takes around seven hours, so we chose to spend three full days exploring the city and two travel days on either side.

Emirates economy flights from Heathrow Airport cost from £559 per person, including two meals, seats with plenty of legroom (I even had a row to myself!) and a plethora of new movies on board.

And if you're not up to walking the distance to and from the gate in Dubai Airport – we all know it can seem like miles when you're tired – buggies are available to carry you, your friends and your luggage for a stress-free start and end to your holiday. Happy travels!

