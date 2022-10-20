Ushuaia vs Hard Rock Hotel? Which Ibiza hotel is best for a party weekend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nothing says partying quite like an Ibiza trip, and after watching the summers go past on my friends' Instagrams, I knew I must be missing out.

The final two years of my twenties were spent partly in lockdown and the idea of dancing in sunnier climates was enough to take the plunge and head to the White Island, where I spent a few days discovering the beaches, the clubs, and my surprising stamina.

The Ushuaia Tower is iconic to Ibiza fans

Where to stay

Ushuaia, Ibiza

Everyone seems to come back from the party island with tales of Ushuaia beach parties, so where better to stay than in the middle of the action?

I didn't know what to expect when I arrived, but in an out-of-season afternoon, the hotel felt like the start of any other relaxing Spanish break.

On the first day, we enjoyed a lazy lunch at The Oyster And Caviar Bar, a couple of beers alongside our books by the pool, and dinner at Ushuaia's Japanese offering Minami - so even if you're not going for the parties, you've got plenty at the hotel to fill a hen party of birthday trip.

Ushuaia's lobby is decorated with their signature ants

However, make sure you don't make the most of your holiday lie-in, as it's the breakfasts at Ushuaia that were really ones to write home about.

Named The Unexpected Breakfast, you'll find doughnut stations, sweetie buffets, pastries, fruit and any fry-up combination you can imagine (although we thought we'd wait until we were feeling a little more delicate for that...), alongside cava and juice to toast the start of the day with a mimosa.

Get down early to make the most of it and finally understand why your mum told you breakfast was the most important meal of the day (omit the cava and candy when you tell her, though).

My favourite lunch of the trip was at The Beach for simple outdoor bites (paella and a cocktail, a holiday staple!) and excellent entertainment, which had us ready to make the most of what Ibiza had to offer.

The pool is the perfect place to relax after a late night...

Hard Rock Hotel, Ibiza

We also stayed at the Hard Rock Hotel, which was just next door and part of Palladium, the hotel group. Here, the rooms were more spacious and the pool more luxurious, so if you're planning a girls trip, my advice would be choose here and walk a couple of minutes to Ushuaia if you want to let your hair down there.

Head to Hard Rock Hotel for more luxury

We spent a day having a relaxing poolside lunch (nachos, beer, chips, and sunbathing always reminds you why simple pleasures are so wonderful while abroad), and the following day enjoying the facilities at The Rock Spa.

The chic design, dreamy turqouise pool and underwater sunloungers made us feel like we didn't have one of Ibiza's biggest parties next to us, and was the perfect respite to the late nights (or rather, early hours of the mornings!).

The Rock Spa has the rest and relaxation you need

We visited the spa early when it's quietest - everyone else was still at breakfast!

Where to party

In the hotels, we tried the infamous Ants party at Usuahia, dancing around the pool to club anthems in our swimwear under the sunshine, and I can totally understand why it's one of the most famous on the island (and one you can't forget if you sign up to a temporary ant tattoo, which obviously we couldn't resist).

However, the Children of the 80s night at Hard Rock had us singing along under the stars and truly made me understand why partying truly is for everyone; it felt like both a music festival and nostalgic karaoke night!

We headed to Pacha one night and Amnesia on another, both world-famous clubs just a short taxi journey from the hotels. My top tip? Make sure you've tagged yourself staying in Ibiza on Instagram - that way, club promoters can find you to message some great entry deals.

Whether it's queue jump or discounted entry, all clubs will have something to offer, which can really help plan your party. My favourite was Amnesia for epic light show, but Pacha is the night where you should save your favourite dress for.

I could suddenly see why people want to try somewhere different every night - every venue has a different crowd, different vibe, and once you've found your favourite, I can also understand why they return each year. Even visiting out-of-season, the parties were packed and there is something for everyone.

To be honest, I wish I had gone before my 30s, but now I know where I'm spending my 40th...

The details on how to book

For Ushuaa, book a stay at booking.com and see more photos at theushuiaexperience.com. Doubles start from £243.

For Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza, book a stay at hardrockhotels.com – B&B doubles start from £183.

Both hotels are part of palladiumhotelgroup.com.

