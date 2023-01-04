Isla Fisher is an island goddess in ripped denim during lavish holiday Hollywood star Isla Fisher incited holiday envy in us all with her serene island snaps

Isla Fisher just cured our January blues. The star is currently basking in the tropical sun in an undisclosed location, and subsequently shared some moody snaps of her getaway with fans online. It's safe to say, wherever she is, we desperately want to go.

MORE: Isla Fisher looks like royalty in the most princess-like gown you've ever seen

Isla posed for a dusky beachside photograph while sporting a pair of casual ripped blue jeans and a sweet dusty-pink blouse. She leant against a wooden pavilion that overlooked long stretches of golden sand and lilac skies – and we’re only a touch jealous.

WATCH: Isla Fisher makes rare comment about 'special' marriage

Loading the player...

The star wore her thick auburn hair neatly plaited into a side braid and slipped on some black sandals for her beach exploration. She also shared an image of the exquisite ocean that was lined with palm trees and dotted with small fishing boats.

MORE: Isla Fisher makes candid confession about parenting three children with Sacha Baron Cohen

Isa took to Instagram to share the series of serene images with her 1.9 million followers online. Although the post was captionless, it sparked an excited reaction from her fans nonetheless.

Isla Fisher rocked ripped jeans during her idyllic getaway

"La isla bonita," one wrote, while another said: "Love the colors!" A third noted: "The sky is crazy," and a fourth penned:" How beautiful."

Before marking New Year's on the secret island, Isla and her husband Sascha Baron-Cohen celebrated Hanukkah with their children. The Hollywood couple are very open about their Jewish faith and Isla celebrated Jewish festivities in a playful way this year.

The actress showed off her picturesque location

The 46-year-old posed in front of a huge Christmas tree while visiting Washington D.C. for the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center. The decadent festive feature towered above the actress and featured tinsel, baubles and other lavish ornamentation.

She was pictured smiling alongside the unmissable tree, donning a pair of blue jeans, a simple gray T-shirt and a navy blazer for the occasion.

ALSO POPULAR: Today's Dylan Dreyer brings fans to tears with an emotional update on Al Roker

Isla shared the image online, jokingly captioning the post: "I finally put up my Chanukah bush."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.