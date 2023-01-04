The TUI big January sale is on! Get packing for these dreamy holidays on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’ve spent the past few days packing away your Christmas decorations, it’s time to start packing something else – your suitcase, because now is the time to get booking a 2023 holiday bargain with the TUI Live Happy sale.

January is one of the most popular times to book a summer holiday and thanks to TUI’s January sale, there are plenty of affordable 2023 holidays to get booking and start planning.

The TUI Live Happy sale can save you up to £250 per booking, there are thousands of free kids spaces, even in the summer holidays, and single parents can save up to £150 using a special single-parent family discount.

The best part? You can spread the cost of your holiday when you pay by Direct Debit, and secure your holiday for £0 deposit.

And since we all love a little holiday inspiration, we’ve found the dreamiest TUI holidays on sale for you and your family, from European destinations to some further afield.

Best TUI holidays 2023 on sale

TUI Blue Atlantica Aeneas Resort, Cyprus

Little ones in tow? This Cypriot resort is praised by holidaymakers for its family-friendly facilities – think a kids club for all ages, family-friendly dining eateries, fun character parades and even a splash zone with a pirate ship. Did we mention the six pools and that it’s a two-minute walk to the beach?

Holiday Village Red Sea, Egypt

A popular spot for families, this stunning resort will keep you and the kids entertained all holiday long. There’s a water park, six restaurants plus a kids club – not forgetting the beachfront location, with golden sand for miles. Heaven!

DIT Majestic Beach Resort, Bulgaria

One of 2023’s hottest holiday destinations? Bulgaria, according to the experts, who praise the country for its brilliantly priced packaged holidays.

The DIT Majestic Beach Resort is a great option for families wanting to visit Bulgaria, with two pools (and one just for kids), plenty of buffet dining options plus ultra-all-inclusive deals meaning your sunbeds and parasols are included. Super handy for those with little ones!

Riu Negril, Jamaica

Since travel has been off the cards for a few years, make 2023 you book that holiday you’ve been dreaming of – like to Jamaica, and the beautiful Riu Negril resort. There are all of the classic facilities like great entertainment and multiple restaurants, with a Jamaican touch – steel drum music performances, jerk barbecues on the beach and a stunning white-sand beach.

Kids aren’t forgotten either, with a mini slide pool, kids club and evening shows but if it’s just the adults? Take advantage of the swim-up bar and spa.

TUI Blue Flamingo Beach, Lanzarote

The Canary Islands are popular with families for a reason – you can nearly always rely on great weather, great facilities and a quick flight time from the UK too.

We’re eyeing up TUI Blue Flamingo Beach in Lanzarote, which has plenty to keep children and adults smiling. There are all the familiar family-friendly amenities, like a splash park, kids' entertainment and kid-friendly restaurants, but this resort sets itself apart for its comfy apartments, which are tailored with families in mind.

NOW GET INSPIRED

