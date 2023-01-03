Why a Pierre & Vacances trip to Deauville is just what you need this year

Whenever the new year comes around, one of the first plans that is always made is what exotic location to head off to on holiday, and we have the place to travel to for you. Just two hours away from Paris on train, and an hour in a taxi from Caen lie the historic towns of Deauville and Trouville.

DISCOVER: Where do the stars stay in Cannes? 4 most glamorous hotels on the French Riviera

Deauville started its life as a holiday destination favoured by the Duc de Morney, the half-brother of Napoleon and quickly became a firm favourite for Parisians in the summer due to its easy links to the capital, its serene shores and picturesque streets. Although population wise, the towns are fairly small, Deauville is home to just 3,800, you'll still find plenty to do.

WATCH: HELLO! goes to France!

Loading the player...

One of the main things you'll notice when walking around is how it feels like you've wandered onto a film set, and indeed films like My King and A Man and a Woman having been shot on its cobbled streets. The location was even loved by royalty with the late Queen being the only woman to drive down Trouville's boardwalk, and King Charles having played polo at Deauville's historic racecourse.

What to do

Photo credit: Virginie Meigne

When it comes to Deauville and Trouville the imagination runs wild with what can be done, with the small towns boasting everything you could want. Whether you're a history buff wanting to soak in the rich history of the towns, or a keen sportsperson keen to partake in yachting or heading to the Olympic-sized pool, the towns have everything.

Fans of horse racing will be particularly enthused by the historic Deauville-La Touques Racecourse, known as the Hippodrome, which was originally constructed in 1862. The racecourse is a must visit for any keen equestrians, with the late Queen enjoying time there, and King Charles even hitting the greens to play polo. And if you're interested in horse breeding, then the Deauville countryside is renowned for being the main horse breeding area in France with several stud farms dotted around.

DISCOVER: Everything you need to know about skiing at La Rosière's new Club Med resort

SKIING: Morzine: An incredible family friendly ski resort in the French Alps

One of the highlights of my time in Deauville was the Les Franciscaines, a newly-established cultural centre converted from an old nunnery. The multi-story building is everything you could want, hosting exhibitions, a multi-floor library and art gallery, all while preserving the history of the original building. There's even a little café with salmon, soup and more on the menu and it's to die for.

Just outside the towns, about a 20-minute drive away, lies the Calvados Experience, an in-depth look into the creation of one of the world's leading brandys. The experience will take visitors from the company's founding to modern day, that feels like a miniature Disneyland with its video storytelling, and ends with a testing session of some of the brand's many creations. And all of this is just €12.50!

Photo: Patrice Le Bris

If you fancy channelling your inner James Bond, then no place could be more perfect than the Casino Barrière Deauville – although avoid making dinner plans here. Inside are dozens of slot machines and virtual roulette wheels, among others, where you can test your luck in getting a few extra euros.

But the town is just perfect for wondering around, with everything within walking distance, and it's easy to see how the picturesque streets and sea views inspired the likes of Coco Chanel and countless artists. I visited the towns in the autumn, but unsurprisingly the towns really come to life in the summer months with yacht, photography and American film festivals. The beach is even lined with little fences bearing the names of movie stars from Timothy Dalton to John Travolta.

Where to eat

With the towns both having history as ports, it will be no surprise that seafood is the main agenda on any menu, and the people of Deauville and Tourville know how to prepare a fishy feast. During my stay, I was treated to almost every kind of seafood imaginable from skate fish to scallops, from oysters to sea urchins, alongside mainstays such as salmon. The desserts were just as extravagant with some of the most exquisite crème brulée I've ever had.

MORE: Recreate your own Emily in Paris chateau experience at Chateau De Cruix

MORE: 4 luxury spas you need to visit - and they're all celebrity approved

Two of the highlights from my time there include Fanfaron, which provided the aforementioned crème brulée, alongside a whole host of dishes sure to satisfy the appetite of any traveller. There is also La Péniche, which provides the unique experience of eating on a docked ship in the middle of a serene marina, where you can watch the waves and ships sail. But no trip would be complete with a visit to the fish market, which you can enjoy a multi-tiered feast of critters from the deep from the aforementioned oysters and sea urchins to lobster, langoustines and prawns. And of course, all food can come with a healthy dose of champagne or wine.

Although when it comes to the dining, you would've been expecting rave reviews, because to paraphrase Luminaire from Beauty and the Beast: "After all, this is France."

Hotel

When you're done exploring and enjoying the riches of the towns, the best place to relax in is the Pierre and Vacances Presqu'Ile de la Touques Hotel. The five-star residence comes equipped with everything you could possibly need in a hotel and more, with rooms that you'll be wanting to move in to afterwards.

Whether it's a solo trip or with an entire family, there is guaranteed to be a sizable room for you, with family rooms being more akin to apartments, being able to hold eight people and being divided into two separate floors, and there's even a playroom close to the pool to keep the little ones entertained for hours. Many of the hotels also come with balconies and verandas, so perfect to host a small gathering if you've headed off with friends.

MORE: The Maldives 2023: a tale of two resorts for winter sun

INSIDE: The luxury 4-star hotel that was once a WWI Hospital

One of the main features of the hotel is its spa area, which features a sauna, steam room, salt room and even an innovative snow machine that can help you cool down if the saunas get too warm. If rubbing yourself with snow isn't too appealing, you can also take the daring route of the ice bucket, or a shower that can blast you with varying strengths of water. Massage treatments are also offered within, although are not complimentary, and the 30-minute timeframe just melts away, leaving you wishing for another go.

The hotel also boasts its own heated swimming pool, leaving you feeling like you're vacationing in the Mediterranean no matter the season, and if the inside of the pool leaves you feeling a bit crowded, there's an expansive outdoor pool that is linked, which is perfect for swimming lengths or enjoying the smell of the sea air.

Rooms at the Presqu'Ile de la Touques start at £183 on Booking.com. Ferry travel from Portsmouth to Caen with Brittany Ferries starts from £119.