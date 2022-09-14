Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis wows in bold bikini for luxe Maldives getaway

If like us, the Maldives have been on your mind for quite some time, then you better head over to Rose Ayling-Ellis' Instagram. The Strictly star has been soaking up the tropical sun in the island paradise – and it's fair to say we're just a touch jealous.

Rose, 27, sported a striking cherry red bikini as she enjoyed a swim in the crystal sea water. Featuring a strapless top and some high-waisted bikini briefs, the set is a holiday staple for beachside trips abroad.

The actress smiled for a candid set of mid-swim photos. She went makeup-free for maximum tanning potential and let her wet auburn tresses cascade down her back. A pair of simple silver hoop earrings completed her leisurely swimwear ensemble.

Rose shared the holiday snippets with fans via her Instagram Stories. She captioned the gorgeous image: "Instagram vs…" and continued to post a less posed picture in the ocean.

Rose looked beautiful in red

The star is currently staying in the Hard Rock Hotel in the Maldives with a friend just a few weeks after splitting from her long-term partner. The actress, who split with her boyfriend Sam Arnold after nearly ten years together in late August, called her friend Tobi the "best company" during their stay.

The pair have enjoyed lounging beside the pool which boasts scenic ocean views and snorkeling in more shallow waters.

The star is living it up in the Maldives

The Maldives has long been a favourite holiday destination for stars and celebrities. Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner enjoyed their honeymoon on the islands, while Stacey Solomon and Loose Women's Linda Robson jetted off to the spot for luxury holidays with their families.

The Beckhams, Gordon Ramsay, Kate Moss, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslett, Emily Ratakjkowski, Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, Lindsay Lohan, Cara Delevingne and Rita Ora are also big fans – and quite frankly, who can blame them?

