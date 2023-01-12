Michelle Keegan is a glowing goddess in flirty cut-out swimsuit The actress owns her own luxury swimwear brand

Michelle Keegan looked every inch the glowing goddess as she modelled a figure-hugging black bandeau swimsuit whilst frolicking on the beach.

Over on Instagram, the Brassic star updated her swimwear brand's Instagram account with a stunning photo of herself wading in the ocean. Michelle channelled her inner beach babe as she emerged from the crystal-clear waters alongside two fellow models.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan showcases insane abs as she shares details of solo adventure

Loading the player...

The brunette beauty showed off her svelte physique in a flattering strapless swimsuit which she teamed with a glistening gold bangle and a pair of oversized hoop earrings.

Michelle resembled a bronzed goddess

In terms of hair and makeup, the 35-year-old styled her chestnut locks in sleek beach waves and completed her look with a palette of bronzed makeup.

Alongside the photo, her brand – Orfila Bee – penned: "January Giveaway we are giving you and two friends the chance to win our multi-way bikini to take on your next holiday [coconut emoji] Get tagging your holiday partners!⁠"

MORE: Mark Wright poses in bed with precious newborn - see photos

LATEST: Michelle Keegan poses up a storm in the perfect Christmas ensemble

Michelle's breathtaking photoshoot comes after the actress enjoyed an extra special Christmas with her husband, Mark Wright. After years of renovation work, the happy couple celebrated the festive season in their luxurious new Essex pad.

The couple purchased the original Essex property for £1.3million and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.

The TV star launched her brand in 2022

Michelle and Mark have since created their ultimate dream home complete with a luxurious home spa, an incredible outdoor swimming pool, a bespoke gym and a gorgeous cinema room.

The duo met back in 2012, before embarking on a whirlwind romance. In 2013 the smitten couple went public with their relationship at the National Television Awards and in September that year, Mark popped the question whilst on holiday in Dubai.

Mark and Michelle tied the knot in 2015

Shortly after their engagement, Mark told the Mirror: "I've got now, for the first time in my life, what I've always wanted and what every boy dreams of – affection in a relationship, love, best friend, a girl I fancy… everything rolled into one."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.