Michelle Keegan makes candid confession about husband Mark Wright as he visits her in Australia The couple married in 2015

Michelle Keegan made a very candid comment about her husband Mark Wright who has paid his wife a very special visit whilst filming new BBC series Ten Pound Poms.

Taking to her Instagram Stories the brunette beauty posted a selection of photos including a dazzling sunkissed selfie, a delicious photo of burrata mozzarella and one of Mark posing against an impressive spray-painted wall.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan showcases insane abs as she shares details of solo adventure

Alongside the snap of her husband Michelle penned her confession, writing: "Never known anyone to thrive somewhere so much! Living his best life."

Mark certainly appears to have taken to life down under as on his own social media he has been sharing regular updates of his time away. Alongside one photo, the star wrote: "The lifestyle here is like no other. Laid back, healthy, and nothing is any trouble to anyone."

Mark is loving Aussie life

The pair have certainly made the most of their time together having visited the best restaurants and bars Sydney has to offer.

Earlier this month, the pair enjoyed a special day out and took a boat trip over to to Manly for a delicious-looking lunch by the sea at Hugo's before jetting back to the city for a lavish cocktail-fuelled dinner at Mr. Wong.

Captioning a reel of their exciting day, Mark penned: "A sunny Sunday in Sydney A ferry trip to Manly, then out in the city for dinner."

Michelle was a vision

Fans couldn't get enough of the romantic update and flocked to the comments to leave messages for the stars.

One fan wrote: "Wow looks awesome, enjoy making memories," with two love hearts. A second added: "Love Manly… Have a fab time."

Fans went wild for the update

A third replied: "Awww LOVE when you post things of you both together," with a heart eyes emoji.

Michelle also posted a gorgeous update from her special time with Mark. She wrote: "Celebrating not having to press that snooze button in the morning." Alongside a stunning photo of herself taken in Mr. Wong.

