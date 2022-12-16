Michelle Keegan poses up a storm in the perfect Christmas ensemble The star took to social media…

Michelle Keegan was a vision on Thursday when she took to social media sporting the most fabulous wintry ensemble in a candid selfie for fans.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the brunette beauty pouted her perfectly plump lips which were covered with rosy lipstick as she sat recording in a white and gold high-neck jumper.

Captioning the photo, the star simply penned: "Hi," alongside the peace sign emoji. In the snap, Michelle wore her waist-length tresses down and straight.

The fabulous update came just days after she and her husband Mark Wright showed off their incredibly lavish Essex mansion covered in snow for the most Christmassy clip you've ever seen.

Michelle was a festive vision

The Brassic actress and former TOWIE star posted an enchanting video panning across the exterior of their incredible house on their home Instagram account @wrightyhome.

The property could be seen topped in snow with more flakes falling quickly - and could easily have been mistaken for a snowy scene in a Christmas film.

Alongside the clip, the couple penned: "Wow!! Always wanted to see our home in the snow. It’s certainly snowed here."

Mark and Michelle's home is so beautiful

Fans went wild for the scenic views, with many comparing their megamansion to the house in Home Alone. One fan wrote: "Like the Mcallister's in home alone," while another penned: "Home Alone vibes." A third added, "Dreamy."

The pair are preparing to host their entire family in their new home, something which Mark exclusively revealed to HELLO! Whilst attending the Variety awards earlier last month.

He said: "Yeah, we're having Christmas at mine this year I think, ours, mine and Michelle's. So yeah, we think so, we think so, it's not guaranteed. I'm debating it, we've got white carpets so I'm a bit scared about it. I could change my mind last minute."

Asked what it was like to have finally completed the renovations on his home, Mark replied: "Yeah, it's a massive weight off my shoulders. I loved every minute of it, but at the same time I said, I'll never do it again. Yeah."

