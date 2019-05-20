Made in Chelsea: where to find the cast's favourite bars and restaurants in London Time for a cocktail, darlings?

Made in Chelsea series 17 is in full swing with fans gripped by the ultra-busy social lives of the Kings Road set. The elite 20-somethings hang out in London's most exclusive venues, from chic cocktail bars to the coolest restaurants and brunch spots. If you fancy rubbing shoulders with the cast in London's swanky Chelsea borough and beyond, we've got the favourite hangouts of the likes of Jamie Laing, Olivia Bentley and Melissa Tattam.

From the MIC institution that is the Bluebird Café, to the ever-popular Phene pub and fun Farringdon bar Bounce, here's our top pick of where the glamorous Made in Chelsea crowd might be mingling this series...

The Bluebird Café, Chelsea

MIC hotspot Bluebird Café is perhaps the most famous haunt of Sophie Hermann and co. While the unpretentious café and accompanying courtyard is perfect for a girly brunch or relaxed week-night dinner date, the co-stars can head upstairs to the swanky restaurant when a special occasion comes around. Gin fans will be in their element with a dedicated gin menu, and visitors can expect to try everything from buttermilk fried crab and wild mushroom risotto to the legendary Bluebird cheeseburger.

bluebird-restaurant.co.uk, 350 King's Road, SW3 5UU

The Phene, Chelsea

Plush and fashionable, as befits the surrounding area, this pub is a cut above the rest and a regular with the MIC cast. With outdoor fireplaces and deep sofas, the stunning gardens are the pub's highlight and provide a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of the capital. Pop in and you may well bump into Alex Mytton, who often joins his mates in the cosy pub owned by the father of former show star Lucy Watson.

thephene.com, 9 Phene Street, SW3 5NY

Beaufort House, King's Road

The likes of James Taylor and Eliza Batten are often spotted at the private members club situated on London's exclusive King's Road. Set over three floors, the venue has an all-day restaurant, two bars, a nightclub and a private dining room for intimate parties, MIC style.

beauforthousechelsea.co.uk, 354 Kings Road, SW3 5UZ

Bounce, Farringdon

We've seen the cast at Bounce many times over the past few series and it looks so much fun! The restaurant-come-bar-come-table tennis venue is a fab place to go on a relaxed date. They even have digital beer pong – what more could you ask for?

bouncepingpong.com, 121 Holborn, EC1N 2TD

Goat, Fulham

A huge favourite with the MIC cast members, this funky cocktail bar is a must-visit for show fans. It boasts an Italian style restaurant on the ground floor, bottomless brunch on the weekends (yes please!) and an in-house DJ in the bar.

goatchelsea.com, 333 Fulham Road, SW10 9QL

Flight Club, Shoreditch

The MIC cast love a fun activity while they sip champers and one of their favourite hangouts is cool darts venue Flight Club. Think bespoke cocktails, delicious pizzas and darts with a twist. The bar has multiplayer dart-tracking technology so you can keep score with your friends while you party in your private booth.

flightclubdarts.com, 2a Worship Street, EC2A 2AH

The Botanist, Sloane Square

You're more than likely to rub shoulders with the MIC set at this cool bar which is popular for its amazing cocktails and scrumptious afternoon teas. It's a buzzing venue so keep your eyes peeled for famous faces.

thebotanistsloanesquare.com, No.7 Sloane Square, SW1W 8EE

The Jam Tree, Chelsea

A favourite haunt of the likes of Harry Baron, The Jam Tree is the perfect spot for late night drinks or a chilled weekend afternoon – often when the MIC gang pop in. The bar has a cute beer garden for sunny drinks with friends and has sport on the telly.

Thejamtreechelsea.com, 541 King's Rd, SW6 2EB