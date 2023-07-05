Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary enjoy family summer holiday in Ibiza

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark have been soaking up the sun as they take a break from their royal duties.

The future King and Queen Consort are taking a summer holiday with their four children in Ibiza - Prince Christian, 17, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine

The royals could be seen enjoying themselves onboard a yacht off the coast of the Balearic Island, with Mary donning a laid-back ensemble, consisting of a grey T-shirt, navy linen trousers and trainers.

Frederik looked relaxed in stone-coloured shorts with a pastel-hued shirt and a Fedora-style hat.

DISCOVER: Where do the royal family spend their summer holidays?

© Splash Crown Princess Mary was seen on the port with luggage before boarding a boat to take the family to the yacht

Crown Princess Mary sported a smart casual look

The young royals are now on their school summer holidays, with the Danish royal court recently sharing updates about Christian and Isabella's futures.

Princess Isabella has finished the ninth grade of education at Ingrid Jespersen's Grammar School in Copenhagen. After the summer holidays, she will continue her schooling in 1st grade at Øregård Gymnasium in Hellerup.

MORE: Prince Harry's sweet doting dad moment with Prince Archie he recreated with Princess Lilibet

MUST-SEE: Prince William and Princess Kate ice cupcakes as they mark special anniversary

© Splash Crown Princess Mary accessorised with layered necklaces

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that Prince Christian, who turns 18 in October, will not receive financial aid from the government until he is 21.

The statement read: "Prince Christian's main priority in the coming year will be the completion of his upper secondary education.

"The Royal Palace will provide information on Prince Christian's education courses when the time is right. It has been agreed with the Prime Minister's Office that financial support from Folketing (Parliament) will only be sought when the Prince turns 21 or upon a possible change of throne, if it takes place before that.

© Splash Crown Prince Frederik looked relaxed on the family trip

"Only after this is the expectation that Prince Christian will participate in official duties to a greater extent. However, it depends on where the Prince is at this point in his education. Until then, just like today, Prince Christian will only participate in official duties to a limited extent."

The Danish royals typically travel around in the summer months, with Queen Margrethe residing at Marselisborg Palace or Gråsten Palace. The court has not confirmed if she will be joined by her children and grandchildren this year.

© Splash The couple were seen making their way to the yacht on a small boat

As well as Crown Prince Frederik, Queen Margrethe is mother to Prince Joachim, who is preparing for a big move this summer.

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie and their children, Count Henrik, 14, and Countess Athena, 11, will relocate to Washington DC in the US from their current home in Paris. The prince will take up a new role under the Ministry of Defense as defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy in Washington DC.