Duchess Sophie dazzles in silky pyjama-style trousers for soiree at private club

Prince Edward’s wife debuted a melting pot of textures for her night out

On Tuesday evening, the Duchess of Edinburgh enjoyed a swanky evening soiree as she hit the town. The British royal was spotted leaving the private members club Lo Loma in London, and she didn’t hold back on the self-styling front.

The mother-of-two gracefully exited the exclusive haunt in a pair of cobalt blue silk trousers complete with white floral embroidering, a satin tea green long-sleeve shirt, and a navy blue velvet military jacket boasting a ruffle trim and a fitted silhouette.

Duchess Sophie elevated hr textural attire with some strappy white heels and wore her freshly blow-dried blonde hair down loose. She opted for a natural beauty blend probably wise considering the British drizzle never fails to pose a threat for hefty makeup looks.

© Blitz Duchess Sophie wore navy silk trousers and a velvet jacket

In her hand, she clasped a glimmering metallic blue clutch bag, a playful departure from her go-to Sophie Habsburg staples, for all her evening out essentials.

© Blitz Prince Edward's wife completed her look with a tea green satin shirt

Silk has been very much on Sophie’s agenda as of late. On Wednesday, the royal wowed in a mix n' match ensemble worn during an engagement in Hertfordshire and it proved polarising amongst royal fans.

© Getty The Duchess is often partial to a floral frock

The 57-year-old attended the Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival at Lannock Manor Farm. A tweet shared by the Farm read: "Fantastic day here at #Groundswell2023 which included a visit from HRH, The Duchess of Edinburgh who was keen to learn more about the work going on to support regenerative agricultural practices on [the] farm."

She wore an outfit fashioned from wardrobe repeats, with a helping hand from ME+EM. Duchess Sophie wore the label's 'AM-PM Merino Pleated Skirt' layered beneath her much-loved 'Italian Wool Military Button Blazer in Pale Camel'.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh recently attended the NHS anniversary ceremony at Westminster Abbey

Sophie slipped into heeled espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers and accessorised with her 'Luisa' Bag from Sophie Habsburg.

While Sophie's outfit boasted all the elements of a royal style hit, fans were quick to comment on her interesting choice of layering given the UK's current heatwave.

© Getty Sophie recently the grand opening of the new Charfleet Book Bindery

"This long jacket over the long skirt ensemble is overwhelming her and feels like the wrong season?" penned a royal style fan on Instagram, as another agreed: "This combination feels weird to me. It would have been perfect with a nice pair of trousers."