How Warwick Castle is making history fun for all the family this summer

“I’ve really started to appreciate teachers” is a common parental refrain during the long school summer holidays as mums and dads become increasingly frantic in pursuit of entertainment for their restless offspring.

For those families within striking distance, the Warwick Castle events team are aiming to be their modern-day knights in shining armour. The Norman fort is home to a mediaeval banquet of family-friendly activities this summer which my clan and I went along to sample. Read on to discover if they left us feeling satisfied or in need of more...

Robin Hood eat your heart out

Arriving at Warwick Castle on a dank and dismal August afternoon, our weariness soon lifted upon entering the castle grounds. Surrounded by trees and on the banks of the River Avon, it is not hard to see why the castle has proved an appealing prospect to both invaders and tourists alike over the years.

With time limited, we were advised to make our way down to the Riverside Arena to witness the War of the Roses live. En route, we were treated to a display of slightly errant archery from the castle’s resident bowman. My daughter then got the opportunity to emulate him, albeit with a much smaller bow. She enjoyed the challenge immensely, and arguably showed more aptitude than the professional.

Five-year-old says: “There was a target nearby and one far away, and I shot an arrow really far away.”

Learning to load a bow and arrow

War of the Roses Live

What Warwick’s retelling of the War of the Roses lacks in detail, it amply makes up for in showmanship and swordplay.

It is undoubtedly the castle’s headline act and its stars swash and buckle around the stage with the panache of a prime Mick Jagger who, we later learned, once spent Christmas at the castle.

Here’s the Earl of Warwick whipping up the crowd before the show, and even asking me a rather cheeky question...

WATCH: Earl of Warwick whips up the Warwick Castle crowd

It wasn’t the humans who were the ultimate stars of the show, however. Instead that honour goes to the horses - first in a series of exhilarating jousts, and second in a curtain-closing display of equine trickery that took the breath away.

Five-year-old says: “There were people holding onto their horses with their feet and their heads hanging down. It was so exciting."

Knight’s Village Accommodation

With an early dinner booked in at the Knight’s Village where we stayed the night, we left the castle to check in. Bar the ongoing building work on a new hotel (not as invasive as it sounds), the village certainly lives up to its name. It’s possible to glamp but we stayed in one of the mediaeval-themed lodges. Think Center Parcs but for knights.

The food dished up at the restaurant certainly didn’t disappoint either, both in terms of quality and its feast-worthy size. Unlike in mediaeval banquet halls (I assume), consideration of food allergies was exemplary - much appreciated by my currently dairy-free wife.

After dinner, the family entertainment continued as the children played at princesses, learnt how to be knights and were read a bedtime story. With an outdoor bar conveniently situated near the meadow in which the activities took place, adults were also adequately catered for.

The following morning, the treasure hunt we were given upon arrival was completed by wandering around the village in search of clues.

Five-year-old says: “Good because you can sleep in a bunk bed and there’s a tent and fun games. And I got three badges!”

The class of 2023 learn how to be a knight

Horrible Histories

Back at the castle the following day, the weather set fair for once, our first port of call was the bean-bagged Woodland Arena to get the story of Warwick Castle - Horrible Histories style. The show was great fun and warrants inclusion in the elusive ‘fun for both kids and adults' category.

Five-year-old says: “There was a puppet bunny and somebody was wearing it. And the bunny said to the man: 'How come whenever my lips move, your lips move?' And when the bunny asked him something again, the man’s lips didn’t move and it was really funny.”

Zog Live Show

Held in the same arena, a live version of the Julia Donaldson fire-breathing favourite was bound to go down well, and with a running time of 30 minutes, the show didn’t ‘drag on’.

Hard to criticise something so beloved of the attending children but Zog’s inclusion in the itinerary - both in this show and elsewhere on the castle grounds - is a little unimaginative. All other shows and activities bore historical relevance. If the world of children's stories had to be evoked, with Warwick’s synonymy with all things ursine, a retelling of Goldilocks and the Three Bears might have been more apt!

Five-year-old says: “On one of the bits, Zog splashed into the pond and then a sneakily sprayed real water at the people watching it and I got wet.”

Princess Tower

Interactivity is at the heart of Warwick Castle’s summer programme. For those with children over 10, an interactive dungeon experience would go down a storm. For those younger, a rather less frightening experience is on offer at the Princess Tower, where attendees are encouraged to find the clues that will restore the princess to her rightful place.

Five-year-old says: "We found keys and we opened treasure and we saved the princess who had been turned into stone."

© www.PeterBlanchflower.co.uk This princess may be smiling but she needs your help

The castle ramparts walk

Whilst not part of the children’s entertainment strictly speaking, there isn’t much that is more exciting for a child than climbing castles. Warwick’s ramparts are eminently scaleable, and the view from the top of Guy’s Tower thrilled my daughter.

Five-year-old says: “It was so high. We could even see people playing tennis!” (somewhere else in Warwick).

A view of Warwick Castle's courtyard from Guy's Tower

Verdict

Warwick has put on a summer bonanza worthy of the impressive surrounds. There is little to find fault with. Food and drink are pricey but not at festival levels, and there is nothing to say you can't bring in your own refreshments. I would recommend sleeping over at the Knight's Village to give your children the full Warwick experience and a 'knight' to remember. There is certainly more than enough on offer to entertain all the family for a couple of days, including a whopping trebuchet and a falconry show which I don't touch upon in the review.

For more information on Warwick Castle's summer events programme and the Knight's Village, visit the castle's official website.