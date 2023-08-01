5 glorious things in London to add to your diary this August

From al fresco restaurant recommendations to open-air events, HELLO!'s Editors share their favourite picks of things to do in London this month

There are several reasons why August is one of the most joyful months to be in London. Notting Hill Carnival returns in all its colourful glory, while the bank holiday poses the perfect opportunity for al fresco dining, picnics in one of the capital's many gloriously green parks and endless family fun.

From the best new hangouts to delicious foodie spots, the ultimate places to picnic and where to indulge in London's luxuries, we've found it all. If you're scrambling to arrange plans before the blissful weather disappears, our guide of the best things to do in August is the perfect way to make the most of glorious London this summer.

Here's what HELLO! recommends this month…

Best restaurants to visit in London in August

London's unrivalled food scene serves up some of the most delicious cuisines, eclectic eateries and noteworthy restaurants to add to your must-visit list. Be it new openings or seasonal menus, here is where HELLO!'s Editors have dined out in August...

Be seduced by indulgent French-Mediterranean cuisine at Bagatelle © Instagram Tucked away on the alluring Dover Street is Bagatelle, a most elegant establishment serving up delicious Fresh-Mediterranean cuisine and an invite to Mayfair's most unexpected party... If you arrive for Bagatelle's opening hours, the restaurant runs on nothing but the enthusiasm of its lively waiters. Post 11pm, however, Bagatelle transforms into a gaudy and glitzy club, complete with dancing on the tables, strobes and sparkling champagne bottles. This is fine-dining redefined, and we're here for it. For foodies, like me, Bagatelle's exceptional menu is a delight for the senses. Chefs Rocco Seminara & François-Laurent ApchiéI promise to bring the French Riviera to your plate, and I wasn't disappointed. I devoured the Pugliese burrata, fried ravioli simmered in truffle and sea bass carpaccio, before sinking into pillowy brioche piped with Madagascar vanilla cream for dessert. And post dinner? A healthy dose of dancefloor madness and a limoncello shot for the road. Joie de vivre! As with many Mayfair restaurants, budget generously for an evening at Bagatelle. Cocktails average at around £19pp, while mains start from £33pp. Reviewed by: Georgia Brown, Lifestyle Writer AFTERNOON TEA WEEK: 23 of the best afternoon tea venues in London you need to book now

Grab a bite to eat at Caravan © Caravan Caravan has long been one of our go-to destinations for London dining. The bustling King's Cross location in Granary Square is the perfect place for a catch up with friends, whether you're sitting al fresco on the terrace or visiting the dining room complete with exposed brick and industrial-style lighting. I must confess that I'm a creature of habit and always order from the pizza menu. The sourdough offerings never disappoint with melt-in-your-mouth mozzarella and light, fluffy crusts. The nduja pizza topped with chimichurri and parmesan was so delicious, I couldn't help but devour the whole thing in five minutes flat. If healthy eating is more your thing, Caravan does a cracking baked miso cod and a large array of veggie and grain bowls, including the yummy cauliflower, turmeric and coconut fritters or hummus and broken falafel options. And the small plates are always divine – the jalapeno cornbread and creamy burrata are my personal favourites. It's worth noting that Caravan restaurants are all child-friendly, so if you're looking for somewhere to take the kids this summer, they're sure to find something on the menu to please any fussy eaters. Plus, the service is always friendly, and the vibe is relaxed and casual, making it the ideal destination for a pit stop before catching a train. Reviewed by: Kate Thomas, Lifestyle Managing Editor

Best luxury things to do in London in August

Be it self-care, sumptuous dining or sun-soaked roof terraces on London's most lavish hotels, if you're searching for some luxury in the city this month, here's what HELLO!'s Editors have sunk into this August...

Revive your post-holiday complexion with Young LDN's most-loved summer facial The AquaPure Hydra Facial at Young LDN came highly recommended by a colleague, so I just had to try it for myself. After suffering from an onset of adult acne earlier this year, I hoped the facial would reset my skin and soothe my pesky breakouts – and it most certainly did. The treatment promises to cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, lift, and tone your skin by combining a series of high-tech therapies. Firstly, shout out to the super cool salon that is Young LDN. The inviting space in Notting Hill is an Instagram dream with trendy flower installations and exposed brick walls. Secondly, the staff are just so nice! My therapist was amazing at talking me through every step of the facial, carefully explaining each product and the benefits of each stage. The hour-long process mixes water micro-dermabrasion, AHA exfoliation, vitamin and peptide infusion, microcurrent application, and electro-manipulation, as well as heat and cooling therapy. This sounds like a lot, but it was actually pretty relaxing to literally feel the dirt being sucked out of my skin and my imperfections being zapped. The results speak for themselves – my stubborn blackheads (a never-ending problem for someone with enlarged pores) have vastly reduced, and my skin was left feeling instantly plumped and rejuvenated. In the weeks since the treatment, any spots have pretty much disappeared, and my complexion looks so much brighter. Reviewed by: Kate Thomas, Lifestyle Managing Editor



