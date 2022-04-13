20 best experience days for kids 2022: Easter adventures & fun days out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Easter bank holiday weekend is coming, and for some your children may already be on their two-week Easter break.

While we are all jumping for joy at the news of the April break, it’s a little reminder the longer six-week summer holidays are on the horizon too.

While some may have big plans, and a possible vacation in the diary, others may be looking for a little inspiration on how to keep their children entertained over the long weekend and week long holidays.

A case study in the Neuromarketing Science & Business Association’s annual yearbook, has revealed what the “perfect formula” for a child is to enjoy 17 minutes of thrills, eight minutes of mental activity, 15 minutes of relaxation, followed by 20 minutes of independent play every hour.

Speaking about the finding, Dr. Eamon Fulcher, said: “‘It’s obviously impossible for parents to get those exact timings, but this shows the mix of activities that give children the best, most memorable experience.

“Within this ideal hour youngsters go through a mix of excitement and fun, and feel happy, calm and relaxed.”

Whether your child is a thrill seeker, thrives with adventures, is artistic, or an animal-lover, there is something to suit everyone and every budget.

If you are planning to let your child run wild, or enjoy a family day out with the whole brood, there are plenty of options to book now, and we have compiled an array of activities to meet the “perfect day” formula.

CBeebies Land at Alton Towers

Alton Towers is guaranteed to be a great day out, and something the entire family can enjoy, with rides suitable for all ages. The CBeebies Land in particular has caught our attention. ;

With over 40 rides and attractions, the possibility to save £30 when you book in advance, and the fact under 3’s go free, makes this a no brainer when planning your weekends, or family days out.

Shoppers can select from day passes, or turn it into a longer stay too with weekend passes.

Day pass at Cbeebies Land at Alton Towers, £36, Alton Towers

National Trust Easter Egg Hunt

The National Trust has delivered on Easter fun this year, as various sites around England are launching an Easter egg hunt for kids to enjoy.

All you have to do is find the trail you prefer, book, and when you are there solve the clues to get your Easter egg at the end of the trail. Adventure, nature and chocolate, what more could you want?

National Trust Easter Egg Hunt, £3 plus admission fee, National Trust

The Making of Harry Potter World

Whether your child is a Harry Potter fan, or obsessed with wizards and potions, there is no better place to book than a Harry Potter World Studio Tour.

Take a closer look at the props, the set, and so much more, with this hugely popular experience to while away the hours over half term.

The Making of Harry Potter with Return Transportation, £99, Virgin Experience Days

A trip to London Zoo

London Zoo is often the first place we think of when we are planning activities with children. It doesn’t matter how many times you visit, it is guaranteed to be a great day out for all the family.

Learn all there is to know about all animals, witness feeding time, or book in to try your hand at being a zookeeper too.

Entry for Two Adults and Two Children to ZSL London Zoo, £130.90, Red Letter Days

Pig petting at the farm

A visit to the farm is a fun, educational, and therapeutic activity, children of all ages can enjoy.

But instead of looking at the animals, and feeding them, you can get up close and personal at the pig farm with micro pigs and piglets.

Pig Enthusiast Experience at Kew Little Pigs for Two, £16.95, Groupon

Theatre trip

A trip to the theatre to watch your favourite musical is an extra special treat, no matter how old you are.

Lastminute.com has made it more affordable to enjoy a luxurious day out, belting out the hits, and being inspired by the dancers and actors on stage in some of London’s bestselling West End Shows. Select from Mary Poppins, Matilda The Musical to Wicked, and many more.

Lion King Theatre Tickets, from £25, Lastminute.com

Make your very own den

The outdoorsy children may love nothing more than a camping trip, but if you are strapped for cash, or the weather isn’t the best, an alternative is to invest in a DIY Den.

Upgrade from the table and chairs in the dining room, and countless bed sheets, with The Den Kit Company’s Den Kit Set, so your little one can be distracted channeling their inner Bear Grylls.

The Den Kit Company The Original Den Kit set, £45, Selfridges

Forest Rollercoaster

For the little ones out there who love an adventure, are fearless, enjoy rollercoasters and the outdoors, a Forest Rollercoaster is the activity to book.

An adult and child can race through the forest on an all-weather alpine coaster ride, which reaches a speed of 25mph on a sled, and drops to a 710 metre decent, while weaving in and out of trees.

Zip World Forest Coaster Shared Sled Ride, £35, Buyagift

Steam train day trip

We all know a child who loves everything about trains, and if that is your little one, why not book them onto the East Somerset Railway.

Enjoy a family outing on the old fashion steam train, and take in all scenic spots of the South West countryside en route. You can also enjoy stop offs, tuck into a picnic or check into a cafe on your day out, as well as get a closer look at the trains, and into the engine shed.

Family Steam Train Trip with East Somerset Railway, £38, Virgin Experience Days

Sealife Boat Tour

We love nothing more than a boat trip, and if your child is the same, or obsessed with animals, or both, this is for you.

Some may be planning a trip to the seaside over half term, or live in Cornwall, either way booking on the Sea Life Safari Boat Trip where you can see a variety of dolphins, basking sharks, while whizzing across the waves, will no doubt go down a storm.

Sealife Safari Boat Trip for Two Adults and Two Children, £140, Virgin Experience Days

Climb the O2

Climbing the O2 is not for the fainthearted, especially not for those with a fear of heights, so if your children are thrill seekers like their parents, this is for you.

You can climb the London sight during the day, evening to watch the sunset, or enjoy a special Easter treat and tuck into biscuits on the day.

Climb the O2 at sunset, from £40, Groupon

Chocolate Workshop

One thing we have learnt is children never say no to chocolate. So what better way to spend Easter holidays than signing up for a Chocolate Workshop?

You’ll score all the brownie points with your kids - pun intended.

Hotel Chocolat's Chocolate Workshop for Two Children, £40, Red Letter Days

Aqua Park Experience

Booking into a swimming lesson, or aqua park is always fun for the kids, and you don't have to be on holiday abroad to enjoy it.

Aqua Park Experience for Two at Oxford Wet n Wild, £40, Lastminute.com

Football Ground Skywalk

You may have climbed The O2, but why not get a clearer view of your favourite football team's grounds with this Skywalk.

Parents and children can enjoy a weekday, or weekend, 90-minute climb over Tottenham Hotspur's stadium where you can take in all the surroundings.

The Dare Skywalk, from £29.25, Groupon

The Arch Climbing Wall

Your little ones may try to climb on everything when they're at home, so why not give them an actual climbing wall to try their skills at?

The Arch Climbing Wall, £10, Groupon

Biscuiteers biscuit icing class

Cake making and decorating is a failsafe option when it comes to giving the kids something to do, but let’s up the ante - and save our kitchens the mess - by booking an icing class with Biscuiteers.

Children from 14 years old and up can experiment hand icing their own biscuits, while sipping on a beverage, and after you’ve perfected your ice, you will get a certificate, and Biscuiteers apron. Mary Berry - watch out!

School of Icing at Biscuiteers, £90, Biscuiteers

Trampoline park

For the little ones who enjoy a day at soft play, go one step further with a tampoline park, so your child can bounce around on trampolines, leap into foam pits, and practice their somersaults.

Whether you book for an hour experience, as a group, or for a party, it’ll certainly wear them out for the day.

Two Hour Trampolining Experience for Two, £35, Virgin Experience Days

Science Museum visit with a difference

When it comes to the holidays a trip to a museum is always high on the to-do list, and The Science Museum in particular never fails to impress, and pass the time.

For those who want to shake up the classic museum visit, The Science Museum has you covered with its Wonderlab, where you can let your creative juices run wild, enjoy live science experiments, learn more about science, and feel inspired.

Wonderlab: The Equinor Gallery, £9, Science Museum

Sleepover at The Natural History Museum

Bring your kids’ favourite film, A Night At The Museum, to life with a sleepover at The Natural History Museum.

Book your children or the whole family into this exciting experience, which is not only educational, but super fun, and includes breakfast too.

Dino Snores for Kids, £69, Natural History Museum

Peter-Rabbit family afternoon tea

Adults often book in for an afternoon tea, but there are family friendly afternoon teas out there for the entire family to enjoy too, and London’s hotspot The Dilly has come up with an innovative experience perfect for those wanting to book an experience over the Easter weekend.

The whole family can tuck into a Peter Rabbit inspired Afternoon Tea, sitting on the terrace, which boasts impressive views of London. With prices starting at £35, we think this is pretty affordable.

Peter Rabbit Afternoon Tea, from £35, The Dilly

