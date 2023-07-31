Dylan Dreyer gets rise out of fans as she confesses to 'most difficult' part of family trip

The Today Show star is vacationing in Italy with her husband Brian Fichera and their three sons

Dylan Dreyer's latest vacation to Italy with her family has been not exactly what she expected, after much of her immediate and extended family had their luggage lost at the airport.

Nonetheless, the Today Show host has kept her head held high – sharing clothes with her in-laws and wearing her six-year-old's pajamas – and has shared plenty of stunning snapshots from her getaway.

The latest has sparked quite the reaction from her fans, as she admitted to one of the biggest surprises that has come about from the trip.

Dylan took to Instagram over the weekend to share another glimpse of her travels, this time a hilarious recounting of how her youngest son, Russell, or Rusty, has spent most of his days.

The NBC meteorologist first shared a photo of little Rusty, who is almost two years old, sitting on the ground with a pacifier in his mouth and a plush toy in his hand.

What followed were a series of similar photos: Rusty fully laying down, face up on a tiled floor, then faced down in between a sea of people standing up around him, many more of that nature, plus one of him sitting down again, enjoying some Doritos, and so forth.

In her caption, Dylan hilariously explained: "I didn't realize the most difficult part of our vacation would be keeping Rusty off the floor.

"I gave up after a while," she then confessed, adding: "He's one very determined and stubborn little almost 2 year old! (Don't worry, his doggie just had a hot bath)."

Rusty appears to be hilarious as he is adorable

The mom-of-three's fans offered reassuring and relatable comments for her, and took to the comments section under the post and wrote: "The best future immune system goes to Rusty!" and: "Thanks for keeping it real," as well as: "Omg this is so true," plus another fan added: "Hey, non judger here, your kids are rarely sick. And it is because you and Brian let them be kids. Rock on MOMMA."

Dylan is traveling through Sicily with her in-laws

Dylan is off in Italy with her husband Brian Fichera, who also works for NBC, as a cameraman and producer, and his side of the family.

The two have been married since 2012, and they share three sons together: Calvin, six, Oliver, three, plus Rusty.

The Fichera boys are getting a proper taste of Italy

Dylan has been candid about the realities of their trip and lost luggage woes on Instagram, and she first shared their predicament in another Instagram post last week which she captioned with: "Family vacation! Little did we know these would be the clothes for the whole trip because our luggage is lost in Amsterdam. We're not in Amsterdam. All that work packing…"

Dylan has made the best out of her trip

At the time, her Today Show co-star Al Roker commented: "Oh wow," adding: "We never check. Even when the kids were little."

In a subsequent post, she wrote: "Who needs luggage when you've got your family?? Laughing through lost luggage and extreme heat in Sicily! What a trip!"