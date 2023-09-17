An It Girl's guide to Ibiza: How to have a seriously luxe stay on the world-famous party island

Ibiza - the home of unapologetic hedonistic partying, lavish boutique hotels and the world's most beautiful sunsets - Spain's famous White Isle has long been an alluring travel destination amongst the partying elite.

I spent four days on the beautiful Balearic island this summer, where I stayed at the picture-perfect bolthole Grand Paradiso Hotel in San Antonio. While clubbing was most certainly on the agenda, I was also keen to scope out the unrivalled glamorous side that lures in the likes of royalty, Hollywood stars and society It-girls to the stylish Spanish island.

Keen to catch a last-minute flight over to Ibiza for the island's famous closing parties? Already planning your trip for next summer?

Naturally, a jam-packed itinerary on the island that has hosted the likes of George and Amal Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kate Moss for decades, called for an expertly curated wardrobe. While I myself do *not* boast It-girl status, I've certainly scoped out the high society hangouts on the island for those who wish to replicate a truly luxe experience on this celebrity-laden hotspot.

Keep scrolling to discover all the most luxe places in Ibiza, and exactly what I'd wear to each...

Best restaurants in Ibiza

Cala Gracioneta

Cala Gracioneta, Ibiza

What to wear: Days after we dined at this breathtaking restaurant on the water's edge, boho style muse Sienna Miller was photographed seated at the same table donning a broderie anglaise beach dress. The vibe here is effortlessly elegant. Think linens, longline dresses and open-toe shoes.

Located in a small cove on the west coast of Ibiza, Cala Gracioneta is an impossibly glamorous beachside restaurant found at the base of an unassuming dusty hill only accessible by foot. The setting is sublime, with tables placed on winding terraces overlooking the turquoise waters and shaded by leafy banana trees.

Serving up exquisite Mediterranean cuisine, seasonal produce, hearty grilled meats and imaginative dishes inspired both 'From The Sea' and 'From The Garden', everything we ordered left us wide-eyed and silent after every moreish mouthful. The staff were equally wonderful; charming and welcoming, just like the postcard-worthy setting.

This is a true jewel of Ibiza - don't pass up the chance to visit on a balmy summer evening or lazy lunchtime in the sun.

IZAKAYA

Izakaya Asian Bar & Kitchen, Ibiza

What to wear: Izakaya Ibiza's menu is a work of art, and so were the outfits we witnessed while dining on a heady Friday night. The dress code is smart and elegant, but in true Ibiza fashion, expect luscious satins, colourful co-ords and high-octane luxury from the style set that dine here.

Izakaya Asian Kitchen & Bar sees a hybrid of elegant Japanese cuisine elevated with South American influences. You'll be delighted by the melt-in-the-mouth sashimi, fiery sharing dishes from the robata grill, imaginative yuzu-infused small plates and a vibrant first-class cocktail menu to match. The heady atmosphere at Izakaya is both elegant and electric, with DJs spinning upbeat tracks until the early hours.

While this is a place for Ibiza's most glamorous to see and be seen, you won't be disappointed by the truly delicious food and high-end hospitality.

Villa Mercedes

Villa Mercedes, Ibiza

What to wear: Villa Mercedes is glamorous but cool, sophisticated yet informal. You'll likely be welcomed in whatever you're comfortable in, but plenty of punters use the Villa's unbeatable suntrap spot as an opportunity to dress to impress.

It's hard to miss Villa Mercedes as it stands majestically on the San Antonio promenade. With its candlelit tables, luminous golden lanterns and towering banana trees, we found it difficult not to be lured in by the vibey atmosphere and soulful live music after the sun set behind the port. Expect classic Mediterranean cuisine and flavoursome Spanish delights from its vibrant menu, which is hailed as being one of the best in San Antonio.

This much-loved island spot rarely has a table free at the weekends, so be sure to book if you're hoping to soak up some of its unbeatable Ibiza magic.

Best pool parties in Ibiza

O Beach

O Beach, Ibiza

What to wear: The limit does not exist when it comes to poolside glamour at O Beach, though fancy dress is strictly prohibited. From bejewelled bikinis to laid-back swimwear, there was a real mix of outfits here. Think twice before wearing heels - most of us ended up switching our wedges for flats within an hour of stepping onto the dance floor.

There's a reason why Wayne Lineker's poolside beach club is the most popular on the island, with the likes of Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Jack Grealish and Maya Jama being its clientele.

From 12pm each day, the illustrious Ibiza haunt begins to quickly fill with sun seekers. Within a matter of hours, the dance floor is full and the party begins. Expect a pool float spectacle, delicious poolside bites, frozen cocktails, unmissable DJs and a roaring sunset at the lavish beach club.

We didn't pre-book a bed for our visit, and it was our only regret. Despite our party faux pas, that didn't stop us from soaking up the electric atmosphere and dancing until 10pm. VIP Pool beds for eight people cost around €1,300, with a minimum spend on top.

To book, visit www.obeachibiza.com

Bam Bu Ku

Bam Bu Ku, Ibiza

What to wear: Think relaxed, beachside attire. Much like all the beach clubs in Ibiza, fancy dress, inflatable costumes, props and sporting tops are not welcome at Bam Bu Ku.

Think of Bam Bu Ku as O Beach's little sister. If you've hit the White Isle with your little ones, this pink paradise hosts plenty of family-friendly events across the week, including their most-popular Fam Bu Ku pool party and EL KIDDO. This popular beach club hosts a calendar of events including theatrical dinners, live musicians and cinema nights, as well as an eclectic Mediterranean menu perfect for a sunset pit stop on the San Antonio promenade. You can even catch waves on the surf simulator - it's all happening here.

To book, visit www.bambukuibiza.com

Best clubs in Ibiza

Pacha

What to wear: Pacha welcomes all sorts of sartorial concoctions through its doors, though there's no denying there is an impossibly glamorous aesthetic attached to this world-famous club. If you have general admission tickets, a smart-casual getup is more than acceptable. If you're lucky enough to secure VIP entry, however, you'll definitely want to level up your partywear.

The best night of my trip in the White Island was spent at Pacha. This hedonistic haunt certainly lives up to its five-decade legacy, with world-class DJs and A-listers entering its doors each night to soak up the club's intoxicating atmosphere. An unmissable night in Pacha's weekly calendar of events is SAGA, the epic and otherworldly event concept created by DJ duo Bedouin (Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe).

Having first debuted their residency in 2017, the immersive, award-winning SAGA has become an ethereal cornerstone of the island’s electronic music scene and one of the island’s best-attended parties.

Hï Ibiza

What to wear: Arguably one of the more laid-back super clubs in Playa D'en Bossa, it's clear the intention of Hï Ibiza partygoers is to have a good time rather than get the world's best Instagram shot. Everything from trainers to T-shirts is accepted here, but note that swimwear and flip flops will be met with denied entry at the door.

Every corner of Hï Ibiza feels like a new adventure, with the multi-room venue offering up a labyrinth of versatile music experiences.

If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of the headline DJ at Hï Ibiza, make sure you're in the Theatre Room well before they hit the decks. We had to admit defeat after failing to get through the door to watch David Guetta after thinking we could slip in just after he started his set. Luckily, the Wild Corner provided a joyous mix of house and disco beats to carry us into the early hours…

Ushuaïa

Ushuaïa, Ibiza

What to wear: Where there is world-class music, expect world-class outfits debuted at Ushuaïa. From leather to lace-up shorts, mesh bodysuits to buckled bustiers, anything goes at this open-air venue.

This is clubbing utopia. With residences from the world's biggest names in music all summer long, Ushuaïa offers a kaleidoscope of audio and visual delight.

Best bars in Ibiza

Café Mambo

Cafe Mambo, San Antonio, Ibiza

What to wear: Situated on San Antonio's rocky waterfront, Café Mambo is effortlessly casual, with many people arriving straight from the beach to soak up the most beautiful sunset on the island.

The vibes at Café Mambo really are unmatched. Whether you're looking for a pre-party spot or a sunset soirée, this world-famous bar hosts the most magnificent DJs and provides a beautiful setting to end any evening in Ibiza. VIP tables at Mambo always sell out, with the best seats on the sunset terrace proving equally popular. Don't pass on the chance to head down to this much-loved jaunt while on the island, the atmosphere post 6pm is nothing short of magic.

Rooftop Nine at INNSiDE Ibiza Beach

Rooftop Nine, Ibiza

What to wear: Think lavish poolside ensembles, colourful cover-ups and lazy sunset ensembles.

Rooftop Nine at INNSiDE by Meliá Ibiza Beach is a gem of San Antonio bay. This luxe adults-only rooftop bar features an outdoor pool, 360-degree terrace and plush Balinese beds ideal for catching the last of the sunshine. At sunset, the bar provides the perfect setting to grab a sundowner and watch the orange sun fall into the port. Cocktails are reasonably priced, and a resident DJ spins the decks until close.