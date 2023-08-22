I went on the holiday J-Lo and Ben Affleck missed out on - and you won't believe it

Taking a dip at a private beach club, unwinding with a peaceful spa session, and sipping champagne at a members-only yacht club. You might be thinking this holiday sounds fit for an A-List couple - and you would be right.

I got to experience the sunny getaway J-Lo and Ben Affleck never had when they visited the sun-soaked island of Gran Canaria, and what can I say, the Hollywood lovers certainly missed out on a lavish break from reality.

The Island is covered in flowers

The pair were pictured visiting the Island in March last year, whilst the On The Floor songstress was filming for her movie, The Mother. During their visit, the pair were captured enjoying a stroll through the quaint northern parts of the island, close to where the actress was shooting.

But, despite plans to visit the south, the pair never made it, so let me show you how to holiday like an A-lister at this hidden gem of a holiday location.

Where to stay

With the idyllic backdrop of flower-adorned ports the south of the island offers, you can't go far wrong when looking for a fabulous place to stay, and for us, the Cordial Mogan Playa Hotel in Puerto de Mogan was the perfect fit. The complex was filled with botanical delights including, mango trees, banana trees, and ample photo-opportunities in front of the colourful flora that filled the resort.

The stunning facility features its own on-site spa where I experienced the most luxurious paraffin wax hand treatment. The spa was also the perfect private escape if you want to avoid the hustle and bustle of the pool areas. It featured its own indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, steam room, and day beds where we peacefully relaxed in the sunshine after my treatment.

The Cordial Mogan Playa is the perfect family hotel

Every morning, a mouthwatering spread was laid out for guests at the in-house restaurant, complete with a free-flowing prosecco station and make-your-own bloody mary table. The restaurant was fabulous for allergies which was so important to us as we had dinner there each evening. I am a coeliac and my partner has a peanut allergy and chef Juan Luis was excellent at accommodating us when it came to our meals. One tasty highlight was sampling the island's famous bananas in a delicious dessert.

The resort is unlike any I have experienced before with two gigantic pools - both complete with pool bars - and lavish apartments as far as the eye can see. One thing I will say is that the hotel is better suited to families rather than if you're travelling as there are so many activities on offer.

The Marina Suites is ideal if you want a quiet getaway

We also paid a visit to the Marina Suites hotel in Puerto Rico where we enjoyed a wonderful lunch and jacuzzi session. The impeccable facilities include an infinity pool, adult-only areas complete with the daybeds of dreams as well as being just a stone's throw away from the beach. The rooms overlook the lavish port filled with yachts and would certainly be the go-to if you wanted to unwind peacefully away from larger crowds so would be more ideal for a romantic getaway or a luxe girl's trip than the Cordial Mogan Playa Hotel.

Beach Clubs that will leave you feeling like an A-Lister

With the likes of Marbella and Ibiza being notorious for their influencer-filled beach clubs, Gran Canaria takes a very different approach. The island offers clubs that look as glamorous as you'd expect but don't insist you sport a fluttery false lash and a three-piece matching bikini upon entry.

© alberto brito rivero La Punta Yacht Club in the marina of Pasito Blanco

The first club we visited was La Punta Yacht Club in the stunning marina of Pasito Blanco where we enjoyed a delicious lunch with our host Maria. To start we shared tuna before each trying out one of their delicious salads. I opted for an incredible goat's cheese and honey salad with was went down perfectly with a bottle of cava. Following that we lounged on beach beds overlooking a sectioned-off area of the sea and couldn't wait to take a dip. The experience seriously left me feeling like I was Blair Waldorf, admiring the countless slew of impressive yachts being taken out for a spin - and isn't that all we want from a relaxing holiday?

La Punt is closed to non-members over the weekend but in the week you are able to book yourselves in to live your best It-girl life.

The Perchel Beach Club was a major trip highlight

The second club, Perchel Beach Club, was one of the biggest highlights of the trip and was the perfect place to unwind ahead of our flight home. The glamorous haunt featured an infinity pool, humongous day beds, and sun loungers as well as a Belvedere bar and Sushi restaurant, Nami - which of course we had to try for lunch.

The staff couldn't have been more welcoming from start to finish and were incredible with allergies. We opted for caviar-crusted salmon maki rolls, salmon sashimi and tuna and samlon nigiri which we enjoyed alongside a frozen margarita and a pina colada. Nothing was too much trouble for the staff and if you want to feel like a celebrity, we couldn't recommend this place more, but make sure you call ahead to book as Saturdays and weekends are sold out very quickly.

Whale watching in Gran Canaria

If there is one thing you have to do when you're visiting Gran Canaria it is taking a boat trip to go whale and dolphin watching. We headed out on the Spirit of the Sea for an early morning session, and whilst you have to be prepared not to see any whales or dolphins, we struck gold.

We witnessed countless dolphins diving through the water as well as a sperm whale swimming near the boat, which was definitely a huge highlight of the holiday - just make sure you pack your sea sickness tablets!

Sunset in Gran Canaria

We channelled our inner Jennifer and Ben, who were spotted on a romantic stroll when they were on the Spanish island last year and took a loved-up walk around the marina in Puerto de Mogan before watching the beautiful sunset.

The sunset was just perfection

The marina is filled with quaint houses - the majority of which are holiday homes - adorned with flowers as far as the eye can see which added an extra-romantic je ne sais quoi as we looked around at the docked yachts and boats and got a glimpse of the slew of busy restaurants the town has to offer.

After our stroll we headed towards the beach to watch the sunset. We sat on the top of a cliff overlooking the rocky waves below as the sun came down over a warm orange sky. It was truly magical to witness and honestly could have been a scene from your favourite rom-com. It has to be one of my favourite moments from the special trip.

When is the best time to visit Gran Canaria?

Gran Canaria is thought to be an all-year-round destination meaning that whenever you choose to go, you're never going to be short of sunshine but they say it is cooler between November and March which is known as their off-season. One thing to note is that the southern part of the island isn't party central so would definitely bear that in mind when booking. It is however fabulous if you're looking for guaranteed sunshine and somewhere to relax.