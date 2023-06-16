We visited Ibiza's iconic El Hotel Pacha and Nightclub - here’s what we really thought

Heading to Ibiza this summer? Whether you're visiting the Spanish island for the world-renowned party scene or the dreamy beaches – Pacha is a name that will undoubtedly be on your radar.

One of the biggest venue names in Ibiza, Pacha is best known for its iconic cherries logo and special club events every night of the week. Whilst Pacha celebrates its 50-year anniversary in 2023 as one of the first hotspots for partygoers on the island, we had to visit the famous nightclub along with Pacha's three other Ibiza venues – El Hotel Pacha, Destino Pacha, and Pacha El Restaurante to share our thoughts.

Guests are welcomed by the iconic Pacha cherries

First Impressions of El Hotel Pacha

Located 10 minutes from Ibiza's Old Town, El Hotel Pacha is a stone's throw away from the stunning Marina and directly opposite the Pacha nightclub. Despite being so close to some of the biggest nightlife hotspots, the area had a calm vibe that gave a glimpse into the relaxing side of Ibiza, whilst being a short taxi ride away from Playa d'en Bossa, the island's other main party destination.

The stylish furnishings added to the serene ambience

Arriving at our home for the next few days, we were welcomed by the huge Pacha cherries at the hotel doors that are synonymous with the franchise. It was hard to believe that we were in the party capital as we stepped into the hotel, with the crip, stylish decor and serene atmosphere.

The rooms at El Hotel Pacha

Our elegantly decorated room was perfectly designed for getting ready. An open-plan bathroom layout, a large sink area, and a huge full-sized mirror completed the space, which we had to make the most of with our pre-night out selfies.

The room featured large king-sized beds

Our huge king-sized bed led onto the balcony, which overlooked the gorgeous Ibiza views with the marina in the distance. The room also had an interconnecting door, great for those that are visiting as a group.

El Hotel Pacha's bedroom balconies offer views across Ibiza

Our stay at El Hotel Pacha

The relaxing ambiance of the hotel was a much-needed restbite when we weren't taking in the party island, and the spot would make an ideal destination for smaller group trips, couples, or solo travellers.

We were seriously impressed with the hotel's pool, which felt like we were in our own private villa. Comfortable beach beds overlooked the secluded space, with palm trees that completed the picturesque backdrop.

Soak up the sun by El Hotel Pacha's pool

Waking up after a big night out, the array of breakfast choices were necessary for nursing our hangovers. Whether guests are in need of a healthy start to the day or an indulgent treat to soak up the alcohol, the selection included everything from bacon and eggs to avocado, along with a self-serving spread of pastries and cakes.

Destino Pacha

Destino Pacha's Hotel and beach club was the first destination on our list for enjoying the afternoon sunshine before the night ahead. Sitting back on the deluxe sun loungers to enjoy the incredible sea views overlooking the pool, we ordered a sushi platter to our sunbathing spot, and were blown away by the spread of California rolls, maki, and nigiri that complemented our spicy margaritas.

As the afternoon went on, the atmosphere gradually shifted from a relaxing pool day to a lively beach club, with the crowds coming in for the DJ set that went on into the evening.

Destino's luxurious sun loungers are perfect for sitting back and enjoying the Ibiza views

Pacha El Restaurante

For a pre-night meal to get the drinks flowing, Pacha's El Restaurante is the ideal spot. Located directly next to Pacha's nightclub, the restaurant serves Mediterranean and Japanese fusion dishes to share, in delicately portioned plates that will leave you satisfied without a dreaded food coma.

Forget the struggle of ordering a taxi or rounding up your friends, the beauty of El Restaurante is the ability to walk straight through one door to enter Pacha's lively party scene.

Pacha's restaurant Mediterranean and Japanese fusion dishes

Pacha nightclub

Pacha's nightclub holds a different event for every night of the week, from Flower Power parties to DJ performances from Solomun and Camelphat. We visited on a Thursday, which meant we got to experience Robin Schulz's resident set, bringing in huge crowds and high spirits.

After partying until closing time, we couldn't have been happier that our hotel was metres away from the club. Returning to El Hotel Pacha felt like an escape from the buzzing nightlife, despite being so close to the action.

Final thoughts

While some franchise venues can feel like replicates of one another, each of the Pacha venues we visited had something different to offer.

Destino Pacha Ibiza is a hotel and beach club within the franchise

Our favourite part of our stay? Being so close to all the action while still having a relaxing holiday vibe when coming back to the hotel.

Whether you're visiting the island for a relaxing getaway or you want the full party experience, El Hotel Pacha proves that you can have the best of both worlds in Ibiza. The hotel felt like the perfect spot for smaller group trips and couples, whilst Destino Pacha may be the favoured option for larger groups that want a luxurious take on the lively experience.

To book, visit booking.com or see more photos at elhotelpacha.com.