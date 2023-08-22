Pregnant Sienna Miller is a glowing mother-to-be in boho beach dress in Ibiza

The actress enjoyed a lunch with Self-Portrait after revealing she is expecting her second child

Where there's Ibiza, there's celebrities. Sienna Miller became the latest A-lister to lap up the sunshine in the White Isle after the actress, 41, revealed she is expecting her second child and first baby with boyfriend Oli Green, 26.

After debuting her baby bump in a bikini on the beach of Spain's most famous party island, the American-British actress attended a glamorous lunch event hosted by royal-favourite fashion label, Self-Portrait.

The pregnant star looked radiant in a strappy boho maxi dress, reminiscent of her iconic Glastonbury wardrobe that made her the boho style muse of the noughties.

© Splashnews.com Sienna Miller looked radiant at the Self-Portrait lunch in Ibiza

Posing against the idyllic backdrop of Cala Gracioneta restaurant, the soon to be mother-of-two was beaming as she posed for photographs with Self-Portrait founder Han Chong.

Disguising her blossoming baby bump, Sienna's broderie anglaise dress was teamed with a statement metallic belt. The American Woman actress styled her beachy gown with dramatic red drop earrings and a Self-Portrait fan.

Her blonde hair fell to her shoulders in mermaid-like waves as she rocked a natural golden glow and an immaculate French-tip manicure.

© James Devaney Sienna debuted her pregnancy bump in Ibiza on Monday

Sienna's pregnancy was revealed by People, who shared photographs of the actress sporting a glowing, sun-kissed tan and visible baby bump while wearing a brown bikini in Ibiza on Monday.

MORE: Sienna Miller addresses traumatic hacking scandal during 2005 pregnancy amid Prince Harry court case

© Darren Gerrish Sienna is expecting a baby with her partner Oli Green

The soon-to-be mom-of-two shared last year that she never closed the door on expanding her family, and that she decided to freeze her eggs when she turned 40.

Inside Sienna Miller's love life history She's known for her roles on the big screen and being a fashion trendsetter, but Sienna Miller's love life has also made headlines over the years. Sienna and Jude Law become a celebrity power couple when they began dating. They got engaged in 2004 but later split after Jude admitted to having an affair. In 2008, Sienna was linked to actor Balthazar Getty after being pictured walking arm-in-arm on holiday – but it wasn't to last. The Layer Cake actress then began dating actor Tom Sturridge in 2011. In 2012, they welcomed their daughter Marlowe. They split in 2015 but remain on great terms as friends and co-parents. In 2020, it was reported that Sienna and Lucas Zwirner were engaged after two years of dating, but later that year the wedding was called off. Sienna is now happy with her partner Oli Green. The couple, who began dating in early 2022, are clearly more loved up than ever and are now set to become parents!

Speaking with Elle UK, she explained she felt "pressure" about kids, and thought: "Should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that," adding: "Which is a really loud noise."

© Getty Sienna Miller and Oli Green attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California

She continued: "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that's the headline, or it certainly was for me."

MORE: Adele talks baby number two during surprise gender reveal

Sienna concluded: "Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

© Neil Mockford Sienna Miller will become a mother for the second time

The star, who shares a 10-year-old daughter, Marlowe, with her actor ex Tom Sturridge, has been dating her current partner Oli Green since February 2022.