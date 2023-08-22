Pregnant Sienna Miller is a glowing mother-to-be in boho beach dress in Ibiza

Where there's Ibiza, there's celebrities. Sienna Miller became the latest A-lister to lap up the sunshine in the White Isle after the actress, 41, revealed she is expecting her second child and first baby with boyfriend Oli Green, 26.
After debuting her baby bump in a bikini on the beach of Spain's most famous party island, the American-British actress attended a glamorous lunch event hosted by royal-favourite fashion label, Self-Portrait.
The pregnant star looked radiant in a strappy boho maxi dress, reminiscent of her iconic Glastonbury wardrobe that made her the boho style muse of the noughties.
Posing against the idyllic backdrop of Cala Gracioneta restaurant, the soon to be mother-of-two was beaming as she posed for photographs with Self-Portrait founder Han Chong.
Disguising her blossoming baby bump, Sienna's broderie anglaise dress was teamed with a statement metallic belt. The American Woman actress styled her beachy gown with dramatic red drop earrings and a Self-Portrait fan.
Her blonde hair fell to her shoulders in mermaid-like waves as she rocked a natural golden glow and an immaculate French-tip manicure.
Sienna's pregnancy was revealed by People, who shared photographs of the actress sporting a glowing, sun-kissed tan and visible baby bump while wearing a brown bikini in Ibiza on Monday.
The soon-to-be mom-of-two shared last year that she never closed the door on expanding her family, and that she decided to freeze her eggs when she turned 40.
Speaking with Elle UK, she explained she felt "pressure" about kids, and thought: "Should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that," adding: "Which is a really loud noise."
She continued: "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that's the headline, or it certainly was for me."
Sienna concluded: "Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."
The star, who shares a 10-year-old daughter, Marlowe, with her actor ex Tom Sturridge, has been dating her current partner Oli Green since February 2022.