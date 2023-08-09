Inside Maya Jama's ultra-luxe Ibiza holiday: Bikinis, parties, private jets and more

The Love Island host officially started her summer with a lavish girls' trip to the famous Spanish party island

"Don't call me, don't text me, I'm out of here!" were the words Love Island bombshell Maya Jama said to fans before she officially signed off for the summer. And where does ITV's most influential It-girl go on holiday? Ibiza of course.

The 28-year-old presenter jet set to the Balearic party island days after she wrapped up another successful season as Love Island's glamorous host. Taking to Instagram, Maya shared every snippet from her sun drenched week with fans.

Keep scrolling to see inside the Vogue cover star's luxe Ibiza vacation…

© Instagram The star jet set to Ibiza this week

The Swedish-Somalian star appeared to be staying in a private villa with friends as she kicked off the start of her birthday month.

Photographs showed the raven-haired beauty reclining in a crystal-clear infinity pool set amongst an idyllic landscape, as a clip shared by the TV star showed her driving through Ibiza in a convertible as she told the camera: "I'm so happy!"

© Instagram Maya sunned it up in a private pool

Maya's glowing set of bikini photos put fans into overdrive. "Sensational form," commented one fan, while a second added: "The internet is officially about to break," and a third commented: "Maya Jama is where I want to be when I hit 28, fine as anything and happy."

© Instagram Maya and some friends enjoyed their time in Ibiza

The celebrity party girl was quick to share a video from behind the scenes of the VIP area of an Ibiza dance club, where she filmed the crowds from her enviable spot in the DJ booth.

© Instagram Maya shared a video from behind the DJ Booth

While Maya may have joined everyone and their aunt in Ibiza this summer, the Glow Up presenter most likely traveled to the Spanish island in a far more glamorous fashion than most - via her ultra-luxe private jet.

WATCH: Inside Maya Jama's epic private jet

The former Radio 1 DJ has shared several snaps from inside varying private jets in the past, sipping on cocktails and reclining on the plush leather seats. Economy who?

© Instagram Maya looked phenomanl in her striking bikini

The star has been pictured in a number of first class planes since her rise as the face of Love Island, indicating that she charters the vehicle as opposed to owning one outright. Either way, she's leading a life of luxury.