I’m a Londoner living in America, and this is the New York hotel I love

My city hotel must-have checklist is a long one. Great location is always at the top as city breaks are often short-lived and you don’t want to waste your time (or money) on unnecessary jaunts across town. Friendly front-of-house staff is a must - there is nothing worse than being greeted with a moody receptionist or unhelpful concierge. Spacious rooms with bathrooms stocked with fluffy robes, slippers and in-room toiletries that you actually want to use are, yes, a luxury, but also what, in my opinion, makes a hotel worth leaving your home comforts for. Oh and I love a view too - but views on city breaks are a luxury not often afforded! Especially in crowded, expensive cities like New York…

That is, unless you stay at Park Lane New York. My favorite hotel, by far in the city that ticks all of those boxes off my checklist and has breathtaking views of the city!

Park Lane New York has the perfect location

Located in Central Park South, Park Lane New York sits majestically opposite the city's famous Central Park. Book a room on a high floor for the most beautiful, uninterrupted view of the 843 acre landmark (try to wake up early to witness the sun rising over the city). If not, be sure to visit Darling, the hotel’s penthouse-apartment style rooftop bar which has an equally breathtaking view and is open for breakfast too.

The rooms are spacious especially compared to other New York hotels

I first stayed at Park Lane New York with my husband and two sons a couple of years ago. We’d stayed at the neighboring Plaza Hotel on previous visits - the iconic hotel frequented by celebrities and politicians and made famous in the movie Home Alone: Lost in New York - so our expectations were high. Traveling just a few hours from our home in Florida, we wanted a hotel that was close enough to the tourist spots, yet still felt luxurious and gave a sense of escape from the busy-ness of the city. Our boys also loved being near Central Park to take in the views and stomp around the places that Kevin McAllister made so famous in Home Alone.

Central Park is on the doorstep and great for stomping around with your kids

Park Lane New York didn’t disappoint. Our connecting rooms with the comfiest beds and breathtaking views of Central Park gave us enough space to lounge in luxury after a long day walking around the city. I was especially happy with the toiletries - the luxe shower gels, body lotions, soaps and shampoos were made by the niche New York fragrance brand, Le Labo on my first visit, but since September, Park Lane New York became the first hotel in the United States to introduce Jo Loves products in every guest room. Created by the iconic British perfumer, Jo Malone CBE, this was an impressive addition and given I have been a Beauty Editor for almost 25 years, I was very happy and impressed by that.

It's a great hotel for solo work trips and family trips too

The location makes New York’s best attractions so accessible too and it is one of the reasons that this hotel is now my go-to for both family and work trips. I often have meetings in Midtown Manhattan which is only a fifteen minute Subway ride or half an hour walk away. And for working breakfast or brunch meetings, some of the city's most iconic restaurants are just minutes away too. Be sure to ask Carlos, the hotel’s friendly and helpful concierge - to make you a reservation for brunch at Sarabeths, which is literally next door. I thoroughly recommend the Lobster Roll (and a Mimosa thrown in for good measure). And for great people watching, dine alongside New York’s finest ladies-who-lunch at the 7th floor restaurant in the iconic fashion store, Bergdorf Goodman, which is just a couple of minutes walk away. It’s so close to New York’s most famous stores on 5th Avenue like Tiffany & Co and the legendary toyshop FAO Schwarz if you fancy a spot of shopping too.

Stylish, central and luxurious, Park Lane New York delivers it all. And I for one, can’t wait to go back!

Book a New York City break! British Airways Holidays offers three nights at the 5* Park Lane New York from £865pp