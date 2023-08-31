Discover Caribbean luxury: explore where to stay and what to do in Grenada and St. Lucia

The Maldives, Greek Islands, Seychelles and Bali. All bucket list-worthy destinations but there’s one dream destination on many people’s minds, including mine... The Caribbean.

With crystal clear waters, white sands and spectacular rainforests, it can be hard to choose among the islands. So along with my partner, I took the plunge this summer and visited two of the Caribbean's most popular destinations, Grenada and St.Lucia. From island hopping to zip lining, let me open your eyes to the sights and secrets each island has to offer.

Calabash is a family-owned Luxury Boutique Hotel, located on Grenada’s south coast

Inside Calabash, a luxury boutique hotel in Grenada

Just steps away from soft, welcoming sands and glistening waters, this spectacular holiday hideaway provides a safe haven for the ultimate rest and relaxation created with couples and friends seeking a taste of paradise. From the moment of arrival, you're greeted with the most delectable culinary delights and exceptional service. Guest Services Executive Regan greeted us with such a warm welcome, and I was touched by the most thoughtful gifts, from homemade rum punch on arrival to the chef’s complimentary canapés delivered to our room before dinner every night.

Rooms at Calabash

With a selection of 30 bespoke suites, this family-owned and run boutique hotel provides a relaxed, intimate experience for guests where staff greet you by your name, making you feel at home. The attention to detail is extraordinary, whether it be naming each suite after the surrounding flowers or anticipating your needs with essential bug spray and umbrellas for those pesky sudden downpours.

I stayed in a Pool Suite, which featured a cosy separate living room with a large TV and sofa

Every luxurious room has a plush King-sized bed, a private balcony with the option of either a garden or sea view and even an Amazon Echo. If you want to treat yourselves to a little extra, the Pool Suite we stayed in was unrivalled! You will be welcomed by an outside bathtub with Elemis bubble bath, the perfect addition for couples looking for a private sanctuary.

Dining at Calabash

Breakfast and drinks served on our private terrace was the highlight of my stay

Breakfast at Calabash is like no other, and you can choose from either à la carte al fresco on the beach or served on your balcony. We opted for the latter on our first day, opening the curtains to find a beautifully laid-out breakfast made up of freshly made Eggs Benedict, tropical fruits, cereals, and pastries waiting for us. Simply place your order online the night before and rest easy knowing everything will be taken care of. The kitchen opens at 7:30am so bear that in mind if your order arrives a little later.

There are three dining options within the resort. There’s Calabash’s unforgettable fine dining Rhodes restaurant, which even the locals recommend, The Beach Club and the new Japanese-inspired Izakaya, serving up small sharing plates filled with fresh local fish.

We enjoyed fine-dining under vine-covered Rhodes restaurant

After basking in the sun and taking a break in the pool, I always looked forward to Calabash’s daily afternoon tea in the main lounge. Served between 3:30 and 4:30pm, we delighted in the selection of teas, sandwiches and cakes. Suddenly home didn’t feel so far away.

Activities & spa at Calabash

If you're a sun worshipper like me, Calabash’s secluded beach is the perfect hideaway. Alternatively, reset with a refreshing dip in the infinity pool whilst soaking up the panoramic views of the hotel’s gardens. It is worth noting this space is limited and highly sought after, so make sure you secure your lounger in the morning. On site, there are also spa facilities where you can enjoy Calabash’s latest ‘Zero Miles Spa’ treatments, which work with local artisans to supply products made from ingredients on the island. You will be spoilt by choice from the harmonising honey and moringa facials to deep tissue back massages.

One night we enjoyed the sunset around the infinity pool

For those who prefer a more active lifestyle, the hotel has a fully-equipped gym open 24 hours a day plus a multitude of complimentary outdoor activities, including paddleboarding, kayaking and soothing your muscles with yoga every Tuesday morning. And for those non-water lovers, you can indulge in rum and chocolate tasting, available to book at an additional cost.

Excursions at Calabash

A highlight of my stay in Grenada was the Sun Hunters Island Jeep Adventure. This is hands down the best way to see the island in one day. You’ll quickly understand why it’s called the spice island, home to some of the finest flavours of nutmeg and cocoa in the world. Experience everything from chocolate tasting and driving through rainforests to freefall diving into waterfalls. You can either drive yourself (make sure to remember your driving licence) or be driven by the island’s experts. We opted for a personal guide as not only does it allow you to take in the views, but they also know so much about the island.

Sun Hunters Island Jeep Adventure is the best way to explore the island

Snorkelling at Calabash

Hidden up the west coast in Molinere Bay, you’ll find one of National Geographic's 25th wonders of the world, the Sculpture Park. Created in 2006 by artist Jason deCaires Taylor, we were so pleased to tick this off as it is the most relaxing experience with fish, stingrays and eels swimming amongst us while exploring these sunken sculptures. You might even be lucky enough to be taken by the owner of Aquanuts Tom, whose knowledge of the island and sea life is unmatched.

Rates at Calabash

Rates at Calabash start from £420 per night including breakfast. Lauren Connolly was hosted by Grenada Tourism Authority. For more information on Grenada, please visit: puregrenada.com.

One of National Geographic's 25th wonders of the world: Grenada's Underwater Sculpture Park

Inside Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort in St. Lucia

Following a short 50-minute flight from Grenada to St.Lucia, we arrived on the west side of the island in between the famous pitons, Gros and Petit Piton. This Instagram-worthy location is hands down the best on the island. Ideal for a honeymoon or family getaway, the hotel is known for its privacy, secluded luxury, and unrivalled stretch of pristine white sand beach. The service is truly 5*, from beach towels laid out for you on sun loungers and pool service to butlers on speed dial. Here, you truly feel like a celebrity.

Built within the surrounding rainforest is picturesque Sugar Beach

Rooms at Sugar Beach

Every morning was like waking up to a dream. I’d open up the doors and hear the waves crashing beneath us, before taking in the sun on our private balcony and gazing up at the colossal Pitons. We stayed in a beautiful Deluxe Cottage which had an abundance of space including a walk-in closet, separate living area and two bathrooms.

Many of the 130 rooms and private cottages are nestled in the 100 acres of pristine rainforest, each including a plunge pool and butler available to call on a special mobile.

I stayed in a Deluxe Cottage, complete with separate living room, two bathrooms and plunge pool

If you want to walk to the beach, bear in mind that if your cottage is high up you’ll be knackered. Luckily the resort offers shuttle service at all hours, and to book you simply ring your butler on speed dial.

Dining at Sugar Beach

Classic misconceptions about all-inclusive buffets are forgotten about as soon as you arrive. Sugar Beach boasts seven restaurants and bars spread across the resort, each offering their own unique experience, from picturesque beachfront decks to scenic views and formal fine-dining rooms. If you are a steak lover, you have to try Saltwood. This restaurant provides a more intimate meal to get dressed up for. Each guest has a limit of $120, and bookings can be made through your butler so it’s definitely worth trying for one evening.

We enjoyed coconuts on the beach most days, while taking the the Pitons around us

Lunch or dinner doesn’t have to be in the same restaurant, and there’s also fun food events like a Beach BBQ and Managers Sundown Social. Make sure you check out the events calendar in your room. We tried out the Jetty Burgers at South Pier, this was a great afternoon paired with drinks and music on the private pier overlooking the Pitons. Ever popular with hotel guests and locals, fresh coconuts are also available to purchase on the beach from the Coconut Kart, with prices starting at $6. We found these so refreshing in the heat of the sun and loved the fact the donations go to charity.

On the last night of our trip, we experienced the resort's private beach dinner. Guided by tiki torches under twinkling lights and greeted by your own personal waiter, the intimate dinner was in a seriously idyllic spot, whether you're celebrating a special occasion or ready to pop the question.

WATCH: Inside Sugar Beach Resort: St.Lucia's most luxurious resort From Pitons to coconuts, see inside Senior Digital Designer Lauren latest trip to St.Lucia

Activities at Sugar Beach

Sugar Beach has it all; poolside cocktails, PT tennis lessons on the courts, and even virtual art tours of the owners' own impressive collection. There’s even a sunset platform which you do not want to miss, the views are incredible.

The hotel is very family-friendly, providing kids' clubs and a state-of-the-art teen games room available from 2 to 9pm in high season. Kids under four can also join in with supervision and a babysitting service is also available. There’s never a dull moment for children with activities all over the resort from table tennis on the beach to the inflatable trampoline in the bay. Non-motorised sports such as paddle boarding, kayaking and snorkelling are also available for little ones.

Spa at Sugar Beach

I enjoyed a relaxing facial within a treehouse treatment room, surrounded by lush foliage

Hidden amongst the trees at the top of the resort are a collection of nine hidden tree houses. This includes treatment rooms, relaxation areas with natural pools and streams all reached by walkways winding through the jungle. From a hydration facial to a deep tissue massage, you can fully escape, relax and reset in the treetops.

READ MORE: Escape this summer with the best all-inclusive resorts for luxury, family & budget travelers

Activities near Sugar Beach

The hotel offers many bookable excursions, from the Sulphur Spring Mud baths to Piton climbs. But going just 10 to 20 minutes outside the resort also offers a lot to explore. We spent one morning at Morne Coubaril Estate, a mere 20-minute drive away, trying zip lining and getting an adrenaline fix. We flew across eight cables that run through the estate’s grounds, admiring the stunning aerial views of the Pitons. It was the perfect half-day activity, leaving the rest of the day to relax back on the beach or take in the sunset.

We enjoyed stunning aerial views of the Pitons at Morne Coubaril Estate

Rates at Sugar Beach

British Airways direct flights to Saint Lucia from £522pp, ba.com. For more information on Saint Lucia please visit stlucia.org.

Find out more about these two resorts: Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel Grenada book here. Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort St. Lucia book here