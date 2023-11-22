4 Things you mustn’t miss on a short trip to New York

Planning a short trip to New York City? Known as one of the most vibrant, bustling, and diverse cities in the world, it’s no secret that numerous new hotels and restaurants are frequently popping up in the city that never sleeps. So, where exactly should you stay on your visit, and what should you do? HELLO! reviewed some of the newest and most exciting activities available, to help you plan the perfect trip…

What not to miss: Where to stay

The playful, yet romantic design of Moxy Chelsea is the perfect place to stay if you’re visiting New York for a short time and want to be well connected to the city’s biggest sights. Situated in the Flower District (and within walking distance to nearly all of Manhattan) the architecture of this hotel mirrors the beautiful flower markets in the nearby streets.

The hotel’s room styles are compact and functional – but they pack a punch in the design department, and the rooms have everything you’re likely to need during your stay. The floor-to-ceiling windows help to create a sense of space, and we can attest that the beds (and fluffy pillows) are incredibly comfortable.

On the second floor of the hotel, you’ll find Bar Feroce and The Secret Garden, which is a delightful Italian snack bar and lounge. There’s also plenty of working spaces here if you need to slink away with your laptop for a few hours. Our favourite hidden gem, though? The Fleur Room, a glass-enclosed rooftop that boasts 360-views of the city – it’s definitely worth heading up there for a cocktail or two! You won’t be disappointed.

The Fleur Room, a top floor bar with panoramic views

And if you find yourself downtown in the city, pop into the sister hotel, Moxy Lower East Side, for a dinner at Sake No Hana before heading to the Silver Lining Lounge – a piano lounge and cocktail bar – located within the hotel.

Rates from $189 per night, book at moxychelsea.com.

What not to miss: What to do

Daredevils will love this thrilling attraction in the heart of New York; City Climb at Edge is an adrenaline pumping activity that will see you embark on a journey up the highest open-air building ascent in the world, before leaning forwards - and backwards - off the top!

Set on the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, this exhilarating climb is the arguably the best way to take in the New York skyline in all its glory. We can attest that the views from the top (around 1,200 feet high) are by far the best we’ve ever seen of the city’s spectacular skyline.

Experience New York City in all its glory with City Climb

The entire experience lasts around 90 minutes and comes complete with a complimentary video of your experience up the top of the skyscraper, so you can show off your bravery to all your loved ones.

What not to miss: Where to eat

Situated just steps away from Fifth Avenue, the decadent Baccarat hotel offers a sensational afternoon tea experience that’s not to be missed. Whilst your traditional afternoon tea is served in the hotel’s Grand Salon, sit back and sip champagne from opulent Baccarat crystal stemware (there’s over 15,000 mix-and-match pieces!).

Cascading chandeliers, plush velvet sofas and striking bouquets of hundreds of red roses adorn the salon, making this afternoon tea feel like a truly special experience. The tea service is inspired by royal households around the world, with different services aptly named after historical princesses and kings. Our favourite savoury was the delightful lobster and caviar devilled egg brioche, whilst the strawberry New York cheesecake won us over in the sweet section.

Baccarat Hotel's Grand Salon is the perfect spot for a luxurious celebration

Of course, the experience would not be complete without a variety of teas on offer – and the selection at Baccarat did not disappoint. We recommend sampling the Cacao Chai, a velvety mix of black tea with deliciously sweet spices.

What not to miss: What to see

Who doesn't want to go to a Broadway show when they visit New York? But tickets can be very pricey and how can you get tickets if you haven't planned months in advance? Broadway Roulette is the answer. Sign up with the website and you're guaranteed to see a wonderful show on Broadway - whether you like musicals, theatre shows or both. It's such a smart concept - tickets cost just $50 and you don't find out what you're going to see until the roulette wheel spins on the morning of your show night.

You can pick the genre and delete one or two which you don't fancy or have seen before. Pay the fee, submit your bet, and wait and see what happens! It's incredibly exciting when, on the morning of your night out, you get the email that your wheel has been spun.

We got incredible tickets in the orchestra (the UK calls it the stalls) for Six - which was quite literally an unexpected delight. I watched with my jaw open, as British history was depicted in upbeat musical detail, powered by incredible New York energy. Amazing!