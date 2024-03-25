Inside Taylor and Travis' $18k-a-night lavish Bahamas love nest

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce embarked on a Bahamian escapade that could only be described as a dream come true, and their choice of lodging at Harbour Island further elevated their getaway.

The celebrity duo was spotted residing at Rosalita House, a lavish six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion nestled along a pristine strip of beach northeast of Eleuthera, Bahamas.

Available for a nightly rate of $18,000, the Rosalita House boasts an array of luxurious amenities, including a private pool, enchanting gardens, a fully-equipped fitness center, and breathtaking vistas of the ocean.

Ensuring utmost seclusion, the villa is strategically perched atop a hill, overlooking the undulating sand dunes.

Complementing this luxurious retreat are a chef and his assistant, a house manager, three attentive butlers, three dedicated housekeepers, three garden and beach maintenance staff, along with a vigilant security guard on nighttime duty.

The interior of the main living space exudes coastal charm, adorned with delightful beach-inspired decor.

Outside, an oceanfront terrace beckons residents to bask in the salty breeze from the comfort of their abode.

The main house accommodates five bedrooms, while a separate guest house features a king suite. Each bedroom boasts its own ensuite bathroom, with both the master and guest suites offering private terraces.

The main bedroom is a sanctuary in itself, featuring a distinctive canopy bed, two separate bathrooms complete with private dressing areas, and an indulgent outdoor shower.

Other rooms are tastefully appointed; one showcases photographs by Slim Aarons, while another pays homage to the island's wildlife through its decor.

Surrounded by lush greenery, the estate's cabanas and poolside lounging areas are adorned with vibrant flowers. Additionally, guests can indulge in leisurely activities with a shuffleboard table, checkerboard, backgammon table, and a pool bar on the rear patio.

A secluded private pink sand beach awaits, accessible via a private stairway, offering a serene escape just steps away from the villa.

Notably, Rosalita House provides easy access to private pink sand beaches and is conveniently situated near the island's town center and upscale dining establishments.

For those craving culinary delights, the mansion's kitchen boasts professional-grade appliances amidst exposed beam ceilings and pristine white cabinetry. Utilizing produce from an on-site vegetable farm, the resident chefs ensure the pantry remains fully stocked at all times, offering guests the option of indoor or outdoor dining experiences with meals prepared on gas grills, charcoal grills, or a pizza oven.

The fitness center is equally impressive, featuring a Peloton, a well-equipped weight room, wall-to-wall mirrors, mats, and optional on-site personal training sessions.

Furthermore, the estate's house manager can arrange off-island excursions, including fishing trips and snorkeling adventures, for guests seeking outdoor exploration.

During their stay, guests have access to a 32-foot power boat with a personal captain, allowing for seamless island exploration and aquatic adventures.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end, found everything they desired for their tropical love nest at Rosalita House.

Notably, Taylor is not the only megastar to seek solace at this oceanfront estate, as Kylie Jenner also indulged in its luxurious amenities during a private getaway in 2020.

Recently, the couple, who commenced their romance in September, took advantage of a break in Taylor's sold-out Eras Tour, jetting off for a romantic interlude.

Photographs captured the duo, both 34, indulging in public displays of affection while soaking up the island sun.

Taylor flaunted her stunning figure in a vibrant yellow bikini by Montce, featuring a scoop neckline, ruched trim detailing, and push-up demi cups, priced at $237. Shielding her eyes with dark shades, she styled her blonde tresses in a chic braided ponytail.

Travis showcased his athletic physique in blue and white patterned swim trunks, joining Taylor for playful splashes in the turquoise waters and leisurely moments lounging on the sandy shore, basking in the warmth of the Bahamian sun.

