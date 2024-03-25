5 best Beauty Easter Eggs to gift in 2024: From LookFantastic to Glossybox & Boots

Easter isn't far away, and if you're looking for a gift that's a little different, a Beauty Easter Egg could be just the thing for the beauty lover in your life. Or it's a great alternative Easter egg for someone who - shock horror - doesn't like chocolate. A Beauty Easter Egg is full of beauty treats, and makes a really special gift. Ultimately, they're a sweet alternative to a traditional chocolate egg.

How I chose the best Beauty Easter Eggs

Top brands: I'm sure there are lots of Beauty Easter Eggs around this year, but there are four that are creating a real buzz; Glossybox, L'Occitane, Look Fantastic, Boots, & Rituals.

Quality brands: Beauty Easter Eggs are just a waste of money if the products inside aren't up to scratch, so we've only included the ones with high-end luxury products inside.

Value for money: I can't tell you what you can and can't afford, but I can tell you if I think it's worth spending money on. Ultimately, you want a gift that's worth giving.

Let's analyse them all shall we?

Look Fantastic Easter Egg

Inside you'll find ELEMIS Superfood Facial Oil 15ml (full-size) - worth £50 Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench Body Butter 25ml (deluxe-size) - worth £10 Medik8 Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye 6 15ml (full-size) - worth £54 Anastasia Beverly Hills Dewy Set Setting Spray 100ml (full-size) - worth £26 Caudalie Beauty Elixir 30ml (deluxe-size) - worth £15 ICONIC London Enrich and Elevate Mascara in shade Black (full-size) - worth £22 Philip Kingsley Elasti-Styler 5-in-1 Treatment 100ml (full-size) - worth £29 £60 (WORTH OVER £206) AT LOOKFANTASTIC

LOOKFANTASTIC's best-selling Beauty Egg is back for 2024 following seven sell-out years. Filled with seven luxury products, from brands including Anastasia Beverley Hills, Medik8 and Elemis.

Phew! £60, this is a biggie when it comes to price, but it's worth noting that the LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Easter Egg is worth over £200. You can get £10 off it if you subscribe to its beauty box service, aptly named The Box. I think the brands are strong within, and a skincare buff would love this.

Do I rate it?

Yes, it's a real showstopper for a gift, and the brands inside are uber luxurious.

Glossybox Easter Egg

Inside you'll find L'Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Vitamino Color Shampoo 100ml & Vitamino Color Hair Mask 75ml – Deluxe Size - Worth £13.84 Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Session Extra Strong Hold Hairspray - Deluxe Size - Worth £5.99 Guvu Velvet Lip Cream - Full Size - Worth £22.00 Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask - Deluxe Size Worth £10.95 Amix Eye Revive Eye Mask - Full Size Worth £3.99 Elemis Pro-Collagen Morning Matrix - Deluxe Size - Worth £49.00 Elf Power Grip Primer - Deluxe Size - Worth £5.00 Iconic London Highlight Pencil - Full Size - Worth £16.00 This Works Stress Check Sleep Lotion - Full Size - Worth £16.00 Bondi Sands Wild Strawberry Lip Balm - Full Size - Worth £4.95 BH Cosmetics Hangin'n Hawaii Colour Eyeshadow Palette - Full Size - Worth £16.00 £40 (WORTH £167) AT GLOSSYBOX

Indulge in the joy of discovery as you crack open this makeup marvel, unveiling a treasure trove of 12 stunning beauty treats specially curated for a fabulous Easter.

As an advent calendar expert, I'm using my skills to judge these Beauty Easter Eggs. So, the big question! Is the Glossybox one worth it? Well, there are six full-size products and five deluxe products, I think this is expected, in regards to the price. The brands are mostly household names and the egg is aesthetically pleasing to look at. I'm a big fan of This Works Stress Check Sleep Lotion, so that gets a big thumbs up from me.

Do I rate it?

Yes, I think it's a really good Beauty Easter Egg, and I think it's affordable and looks pretty to open.

Rituals Easter Egg

Inside you'll find The Rituals of Sakura Foaming Shower Gel The Rituals of Sakura Hair & Body Mist The Rituals of Sakura Hand Cream £37.50 (WORTH £41.80) AT RITUALS

This Rituals Easter gift set is one to treasure. The beauty egg houses three luxurious products; The Ritual of Sakura Foaming Shower Gel (200 ml), The Ritual of Sakura Hair & Body Mist (50ml) and a The Ritual of Sakura Hand Cream. With creamy, rosy florals and notes of pear, lychee and bergmot, tied together with woody tones and a subtle hint of vanilla, it's the perfect springtime scent.

Do I rate it?

I love Rituals and while it's not crammed with a huge amount, you get three really well thought out beauty treats, plus, you can order a greeting card to send along with this beautiful gift to someone special. It also has the added benefit of plastic-free egg packaging.

Boots Easter Egg

Inside you'll find BAREMINERALS Maximist Volumizing Phyto-Fiber Mascara (5ml) Liz Earle Skin Repair Rich Cream (15ml) Frank Body Coconut Coffee Body Scrub (20g) Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Dark Spot Serum (10ml) No7 Gel Finish Nail Colour - PillarBox (10ml) Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner - Dark Brown (0.5ml) ICONIC London Illuminator Original (13.5ml) Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 (30ml) r.e.m. beauty eclipse cheek & lip stick - chorus girl (7.5g) Ultrasun Face SPF30 (25ml) DR.JART+ CICAPAIR FOAMING CLEANSER (30ml) £45 (WORTH £147.41) AT BOOTS

The Boots Beauty Egg is filled with four products including the viral Frank Body Coconut Coffee Body Scrub – all housed in a spring egg shaped tin!

Do I rate it?

This Beauty Easter Egg is called 'Little Luxuries' for a reason - it only features deluxe smaller sizes. A lot of the others contain full-sized products inside as well, but I do think the brands are all really strong and it's a well thought-out edit.

L'Occitane Easter Egg

Inside you'll find Cherry Blossom Shower Gel (travel size) Cherry Blossom Hand Cream (travel size) Cherry Blossom Shimmering Body Lotion (travel size)

£18.50 (WORTH £20.50) AT L'OCCITANE

Moving on to L'Occitane, and this Beauty Easter Egg has three miniatures inside - perfect for little travel must-haves, and there are three different styles to choose from, making it perfect for a little present for mini groups.

Do I rate it?

If you're looking to spend no more than £20 on a beauty gift, this one is good value for money.