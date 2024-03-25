5 best Beauty Easter Eggs to gift in 2024: From LookFantastic to Glossybox & Boots

Easter isn't far away, and if you're looking for a gift that's a little different, a Beauty Easter Egg could be just the thing for the beauty lover in your life. Or it's a great alternative Easter egg for someone who - shock horror - doesn't like chocolate. A Beauty Easter Egg is full of beauty treats, and makes a really special gift. Ultimately, they're a sweet alternative to a traditional chocolate egg.
How I chose the best Beauty Easter Eggs
Top brands: I'm sure there are lots of Beauty Easter Eggs around this year, but there are four that are creating a real buzz; Glossybox, L'Occitane, Look Fantastic, Boots, & Rituals.
Quality brands: Beauty Easter Eggs are just a waste of money if the products inside aren't up to scratch, so we've only included the ones with high-end luxury products inside.
Value for money: I can't tell you what you can and can't afford, but I can tell you if I think it's worth spending money on. Ultimately, you want a gift that's worth giving.
Let's analyse them all shall we?
Look Fantastic Easter Egg
LOOKFANTASTIC's best-selling Beauty Egg is back for 2024 following seven sell-out years. Filled with seven luxury products, from brands including Anastasia Beverley Hills, Medik8 and Elemis.
Phew! £60, this is a biggie when it comes to price, but it's worth noting that the LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Easter Egg is worth over £200. You can get £10 off it if you subscribe to its beauty box service, aptly named The Box. I think the brands are strong within, and a skincare buff would love this.
Do I rate it?
Yes, it's a real showstopper for a gift, and the brands inside are uber luxurious.
Glossybox Easter Egg
Indulge in the joy of discovery as you crack open this makeup marvel, unveiling a treasure trove of 12 stunning beauty treats specially curated for a fabulous Easter.
As an advent calendar expert, I'm using my skills to judge these Beauty Easter Eggs. So, the big question! Is the Glossybox one worth it? Well, there are six full-size products and five deluxe products, I think this is expected, in regards to the price. The brands are mostly household names and the egg is aesthetically pleasing to look at. I'm a big fan of This Works Stress Check Sleep Lotion, so that gets a big thumbs up from me.
Do I rate it?
Yes, I think it's a really good Beauty Easter Egg, and I think it's affordable and looks pretty to open.
Rituals Easter Egg
This Rituals Easter gift set is one to treasure. The beauty egg houses three luxurious products; The Ritual of Sakura Foaming Shower Gel (200 ml), The Ritual of Sakura Hair & Body Mist (50ml) and a The Ritual of Sakura Hand Cream. With creamy, rosy florals and notes of pear, lychee and bergmot, tied together with woody tones and a subtle hint of vanilla, it's the perfect springtime scent.
Do I rate it?
I love Rituals and while it's not crammed with a huge amount, you get three really well thought out beauty treats, plus, you can order a greeting card to send along with this beautiful gift to someone special. It also has the added benefit of plastic-free egg packaging.
Boots Easter Egg
The Boots Beauty Egg is filled with four products including the viral Frank Body Coconut Coffee Body Scrub – all housed in a spring egg shaped tin!
Do I rate it?
This Beauty Easter Egg is called 'Little Luxuries' for a reason - it only features deluxe smaller sizes. A lot of the others contain full-sized products inside as well, but I do think the brands are all really strong and it's a well thought-out edit.
L'Occitane Easter Egg
Moving on to L'Occitane, and this Beauty Easter Egg has three miniatures inside - perfect for little travel must-haves, and there are three different styles to choose from, making it perfect for a little present for mini groups.
Do I rate it?
If you're looking to spend no more than £20 on a beauty gift, this one is good value for money.