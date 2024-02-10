Nicole Scherzinger looks happier than ever in the Maldives wearing a wild zebra print string bikini

Nicole Scherzinger has a dream life, doesn't she? In fact, one of her followers commented on her recent photos on Instagram and said she was "living the dream" and that might be the understatement of the decade.

The 45-year-old performer has been on a much-deserved vacation in the Maldives with her fiancé Thom Evans, and she has shared some snaps with her 6.4 million Instagram followers.

Posing on the edge of her private infinity pool at the five-star Finolhu Baa resort in the Maldives, you can see the Masked Singer star having some fun in the sun, sharing a slew of gorgeous bikini-clad photos.

© Instagram Some rest and relaxation is good for the soul - just ask Nicole Scherzinger!

Nicole looks phenomenal in the images, wearing a tiny zebra-print string two-piece by swimwear designer Melissa Odabash. Nicole works hard for her body, and it's plain to see - she has an enviable gym-honed physique.

The Don't Cha singer accessorised with a necklace with a seashell pendant on it, which we assume is from her travels. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup and wore her raven locks down and windswept.

She captioned the shots: "Norma in the sun! Sun-kissed and salty hair."

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger on holiday in the Maldives wearing a zebra print Melissa Odabash bikini

Norma is the name of the character she has been playing in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd.

Several of the photos saw Nicole frolicking in the private pool, and her followers were quick to react to her stunning appearance.

"Ultimate beach bae," replied one. A second said: "That view though! A well deserved break, babe! Enjoy". A third added: "Nice I need to buy a new bikini for the summer y'all thanks for the reminder Nicole."

The pair appear to have resided in the 'Rockstar' two-bedroom villa which features its own private pool, and wait for it, its own private bar, complete with disco ball! The luxury pool beach villa is located at the very end of the wooden walkway and comes with its own buggy for the guests’ private use.

Dreamy! The pair had their own bar in their two-bedroom 'Rockstar' villa

As well as 460 square metres of living space, two spacious master bedrooms, an eight-metre-long infinity swimming pool, a private bar, bathrooms with bathtubs and outdoor showers, a 40 inch flat-screen TV, you've also got that incredible view.

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans stayed at the lavish five-star Finolhu resort in the Maldives

No wonder Nichole declared it "magical," commenting on one of her beau Thom's Instagram photos. At $7,685 a night, this is no Holiday Inn!

The pair enjoyed lavish dinners and wild entertainment on their holiday, and there were some beach workouts, too!

There's no denying Nicole is in incredible shape and often shares her gruelling workouts online. Earlier this month she told Women's Health she trains three days a week.

"Everything in moderation. You don’t have to kill yourself. When I was part of the Pussycat Dolls, I used to think you had to work out for three or four hours a day, but you don’t. It’s about doing 20, 30 or 40 minutes. I usually do 30- or 45-minute workouts, and it’s about being smart with that time – doing what works for you."

She also said she has noticed a difference the older she's got, with her workouts: "I’ve noticed that as I’ve got older, HIIT workouts are more impactful for results. I’ll run for a few minutes, then do a weights interval. HIIT training gives me really good results when I combine weights with running on the treadmill, or another form of cardio."