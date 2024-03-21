Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift engagement and baby rumors in latest podcast

Travis Kelce stirred the pot of engagement and baby rumors with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during a lively discussion about lab-grown diamonds on his and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights.

The conversation took a turn when Travis, the Kansas City Chiefs' renowned tight end, made a playful analogy about NBA star Victor Wembanyama's impressive stature, suggesting he was a "lab-grown NBA player."

This led Travis to quip about his own future aspirations: “Can’t wait til I f–kin’ make one,” implying his desire to have children with a hint of humor and excitement.

Jason, the retired NFL star, was quick to caution his younger brother, urging him to steer clear of fueling any further speculation among fans and conspiracy theorists.

“Don’t do this. Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please,” he pleaded, reflecting the siblings' awareness of their audience's eagerness to interpret their comments.

Fans on social media were quick to react to Travis’ remarks, sparking a flurry of speculation and excitement.

While some fans speculated about the potential for an engagement or the arrival of a "mini-me," others cautioned against taking the brothers' banter too seriously, recognizing their penchant for humor on their podcast.

“You guys need to understand that they joke a lot in this podcast pls don’t take it seriously,” one fan advised, highlighting the importance of discerning the jest from the jibe in the Kelce brothers' conversations.

Amidst the swirling rumors of engagement and future plans, a lavish gesture from Philadelphia-based jewelry designer Steven Singer entered the fray.

Page Six reported that Singer had offered Travis a $1 million custom-made ring for his potential proposal to Taylor, showcasing the high stakes and public fascination surrounding their relationship.

However, celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman suggested fans might need to temper their expectations, predicting a year filled with adventure and fulfillment for the couple rather than wedding bells.

According to Inbaal, Taylor’s 2024 is set to be vibrant and travel-filled, aligning with her global Eras tour and her Sagittarius tarot card, the ‘XIV Art.’ For Travis, the ‘II High Priestess’ card signifies a year of wisdom and peace, with marriage thoughts present but not paramount.

Taylor and Travis's romance blossomed in mid-2023, following Travis's attendance at Taylor’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis's candid admission on his podcast about his attempt to connect with Taylor using a friendship bracelet marked the beginning of their public journey together.

The relationship took a significant step forward when Taylor made an appearance at one of his games, followed by Travis's trip to Argentina to watch her perform.

Taylor's onstage acknowledgment of Travis, changing the lyrics of "Karma" to reference her beau as "the guy on the Chiefs," cemented their relationship in the hearts of fans worldwide.

