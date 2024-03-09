Taylor Swift wraps up Eras Tour leg with a sweet shout out for Travis Kelce - where is she performing next?

Taylor Swift has wrapped up the third leg of her Eras Tour with six nights in Singapore – and she ended it with another shout out to boyfriend Travis Kelce. As the night came to a close, the singer performed 'Karma,' the last track on the setlist and once again changed the lyrics to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," in honor of Travis, who plays Tight End for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis, 34, had flown into Singapore for the final night, with fans spotting him in a private box with friends as Taylor performed her three-hour long set. As it came to a close, he was – as in previous times when he had watched her on tour – waiting backstage where fans caught her running into his arms for a kiss. They were later spotted on a date night in a local mall, with Taylor wearing a black mini dress.

© Ashok Kumar/TAS24 Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour

The third leg of the tour has seen her perform across Australia and Asia, and she will now take a two-month break before returning to Europe on May 9, 2024 with a performance in Paris, France, before heading to various other countries including Sweden, Germany, Portugal, and the UK.

The tour will conclude, after 20 months, back in North America with four final stops in Miami, Toronto, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Vancouver.

© Ashok Kumar/TAS24 Taylor has played two weekends in Singapore

Taylor performed over two weekends in Singapore, and the 34-year-old revealed to fans that the country meant a lot to her family as her mom grew up there.

"My mom actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mom and dad and sister growing up in Singapore. So a lot of the time when we'd come here on tour, my mom would take me and drive me past her old house, where she used to go to school," she told fans.

"So I've been hearing about Singapore my whole life."

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Travis has also travelled to Australia to see Taylor

Speaking during the Evermore segment, while sitting at the 'Champagne Problems' piano and after singing 'Marjorie,' a song about her grandmother, Taylor continued: "To get to come here and play a show this big with so many beautiful, generous people who are essentially honoring my family with what you just did with that song, it means the world."

"I already love you, we're going to have a blast tonight," she concluded.

© MIKE KirschbaumrrEIGHTELEVENMEDI Taylor and Travis kiss after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win

Andrea is known to fans as Mama Swift, and both Andrea and Taylor's father Scott are icons in the Swiftie community; Scott is known for handing out guitar picks to fans, while Andrea famously used to hand select fans on previous tours to meet Taylor backstage before the shows.

Travis' appearance comes after an emotional week for the NFL star as his brother Jason, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles his entire career, retired. Travis was caught breaking down in tears as he attended his older brother's press conference, and watched as the father-of-three praised his family for supporting him on this journey.