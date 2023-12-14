This charming cottage is the perfect base to explore England's most beautiful countryside

With temperatures plummeting and the holiday season upon us, there's no better time to escape to the countryside for a cosy weekend away with family and friends.

I had the pleasure of visiting High Cogges Farm Holiday Cottages last month and can safely say it was the perfect base from which to explore England's green and pleasant land.

When I was sifting through the dozens of properties on Sykes Cottages, High Cogges Farm immediately ticked all the boxes.

It's about a two-hour drive from London – ideal for our toddler who doesn't like the car – and was on the outskirts of the famed Cotswolds, which boasts so many chocolate-box villages. But the property is also just outside Witney in Oxfordshire, which is a county just as stunning as its celebrity-loved neighbouring region.

The rustic living room is the heart of the beautiful cottage

The cottage

High Cogges Farm is a beautiful, rustic property which offers the best of both worlds. It pairs the traditional aesthetic and build of a country cottage with the modern comforts you'd expect of a holiday stay.

While some cottages I've been to have felt very quaint and almost pokey, this property is actually quite expansive and roomy for the six adult guests it can accommodate. There were six of us, plus two toddlers and a dog, during our stay and we didn't ever feel like we were on each other's toes, which is important if you're going away for a few days.

The heart of the house is undoubtedly the living room, which features a woodburning stove flanked by decorative wood logs. The comfy sofas with plush throws, the ottoman coffee table, the exposed wooden beams on the low ceiling, and the piles of books and board games, made us instantly feel like we were in the countryside.

Cosy up by the woodburning stove this winter

There was also a starter pack for the woodburning stove, or you could purchase more firewood which was stocked in the shed. It operates by a modern honesty box system, whereby you just transfer the owner money for each bag of wood.

As mentioned, the cottage has all the modern fittings you need, like Wi-Fi, two smart TVs, and a kitchen that has all the latest appliances. The eight-seater dining table is perfect for gathering around at the end of a day of exploring, and has spectacular unspoilt views of green fields, from which you can see the sun set. There's also a seating area on the patio which I imagine would be used a lot in the warmer months, as well as a hammock and a swing for children.

The kitchen looks out to idyllic green fields

The rooms

Back indoors, one unique selling point of the cottage is the separate snug room, which would be a great hang-out place for families with teenagers. The sofa can also be converted into another bed, which worked well for our party.

While the property is called a cottage, it didn't feel small. It had a separate, large utility room as well as a downstairs bathroom and shower, while upstairs you'll find three bedrooms and another two bathrooms, one of which has a bath which was very handy for the kids' bath time.

The master bedroom had a comfy king-size bed and a modern, en-suite bathroom with a waterfall shower and heated towel rail. There was also another king-size bedroom and a convenient twin room. While the décor was quite plain and simple, it didn't really matter as it didn't take away from the comfort of the rooms.

The rooms are simply furnished but still very comfortable

What to do nearby

The owners were incredibly welcoming and helpful and were more than happy to offer recommendations for things to do in the local area. Suggestions are also listed in the welcome pack, but some of note which we managed to get to include Blenheim Palace, which was a 15-minute drive away and felt very festive with its Christmas market and mini fairground.

We also visited Burford Garden Centre which is not really a garden centre but the shopping destination of the Cotswolds. Located just outside of Burford town, it's one of the biggest centres I've seen where shopaholics can go wild buying books, artwork, house décor, plants, and more, as well as stocking up on deli food and wonderful pantry goods from the food hall.

The cottage is just 25 minutes from the university city of Oxford, while if you head west, the Cotswolds are within easy driving distance. Bibury, one of the most famous picturesque villages of the Cotswolds, is just 17 miles away, as are Bourton-on-the-Water and Stow-on-the-Wold.

We didn't have enough time to visit Cogges Manor Farm, but that's one for Downton Abbey fans (it's the location of Yew Tree Farm). Or the Cotswold Wildlife Park, which sounds excellent for older children.

The outdoor area must be fantastic for warmer months

Final thoughts

High Cogges Farm really is a dreamy cottage. It provides for a relaxing countryside escape, while not foregoing the facilities you'd still expect as a modern traveller. It was also a lot bigger than your average cottage as I've mentioned; it felt more like a big, detached house with expansive and idyllic grounds.

The location is one of its unique selling points for me though, as it was a manageable drive from London, but also within touching distance of the beauty of the Cotswolds and of course, wonderful and often underrated Oxfordshire.

High Cogges Farm is available to book through Sykes Holiday Cottages from £847 for seven nights. To book a staycation with Sykes Holiday Cottages, visit www.sykescottages.co.uk, call 01244 617 683 or download the new Sykes Holiday Cottages app.