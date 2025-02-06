Kylie Jenner's sibling who never travels on her $72.8k private jet

Kylie Jenner has a famously close relationship with her sister Kendall Jenner and her half-siblings, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

The six of them frequently spend time together, looking after one another's children, going on family vacations and collaborating on work projects.

As the first of the family to become a billionaire, Kylie is notoriously generous and happy to share the benefits of her hard work with her family – but some of her siblings don't have access to her and her infamous wealth.

© Getty Images Kylie and her siblings are close

Kylie Jenner's siblings

Prior to marrying Kris Jenner, Kylie's dad Caitlyn Jenner had four kids with two wives; Cassandra Marino, 44, Burt Jenner, 46, Brandon Jenner, 43, and Brody Jenner, 41.

Kendall and Kylie grew up with a close bond with Brody in particular, with their older brother even appearing in early episodes of The Kardashians, but in a new interview, the former The Hills icon revealed he doesn't spend a lot of time with his younger sisters – nor see the benefit of their ever-expanding wallets.

© Instagram Kylie and Brody Jenner used to be close

"Kendall and Kylie are my sisters. We have the same last name, but we don’t share a bank account," Brody said, before adding: "I don't get to go on the pink jet, though I would love to."

Kylie is known to be generous with her jet, dubbed Kylie Air, even flying her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet on it during his A Complete Unknown press tour – it sure beats commercial airlines!

Kylie's private jet has custom interiors

Though Brody was famous long before his step-sister Kim Kardashian, he says he and his siblings have never had the money of his extended family, telling Bustle: "It's funny that people think that, because, first off, my dad [Caitlyn] never gave any child support. It wasn't like we were getting any money from the Kardashians ever."

The reality star further emphasized the gulf in their relationship in January, appearing on The Viall Files podcast.

"Kendall and Kylie, those are my little sisters. I rarely get to see them. It's not their fault, it's not my fault, it's not really anybody's fault. It's just they don't live that far, but we lived in two different households growing up."

Though he says they don't live far away, Brody splits his time between Malibu and Maui, where he lives with his professional surfer fiancée, Tiarah Blanco, and their 18-month-old daughter, Honey Raye.

© Getty Brody Jenner says he doesn't see much of Kendall and Kylie

Given how much family means to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, we're surprised that the bond isn't as close as it once was…