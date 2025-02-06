Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kylie Jenner's sibling who never travels on her $72.8k private jet
Subscribe
Kylie Jenner's sibling who never travels on her $72.8k private jet
Kylie Jenner gesturing to the camera in a white suit© Getty

Kylie Jenner's sibling who never travels on her $72.8k private jet

The Kardashians star has nine brothers and sisters

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kylie Jenner has a famously close relationship with her sister Kendall Jenner and her half-siblings, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

The six of them frequently spend time together, looking after one another's children, going on family vacations and collaborating on work projects.

As the first of the family to become a billionaire, Kylie is notoriously generous and happy to share the benefits of her hard work with her family – but some of her siblings don't have access to her and her infamous wealth.

Khloe Kardasian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner attend the Kardashian Kollection Launch Party at The Colony on August 17, 2011 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Kylie and her siblings are close

Kylie Jenner's siblings

Prior to marrying Kris Jenner, Kylie's dad Caitlyn Jenner had four kids with two wives; Cassandra Marino, 44, Burt Jenner, 46, Brandon Jenner, 43, and Brody Jenner, 41.

Kendall and Kylie grew up with a close bond with Brody in particular, with their older brother even appearing in early episodes of The Kardashians, but in a new interview, the former The Hills icon revealed he doesn't spend a lot of time with his younger sisters – nor see the benefit of their ever-expanding wallets.

Kylie and Brody Jenner posing together in 2016© Instagram
Kylie and Brody Jenner used to be close

"Kendall and Kylie are my sisters. We have the same last name, but we don’t share a bank account," Brody said, before adding: "I don't get to go on the pink jet, though I would love to."

Kylie is known to be generous with her jet, dubbed Kylie Air, even flying her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet on it during his A Complete Unknown press tour – it sure beats commercial airlines!

kylie air
Kylie's private jet has custom interiors

Though Brody was famous long before his step-sister Kim Kardashian, he says he and his siblings have never had the money of his extended family, telling Bustle: "It's funny that people think that, because, first off, my dad [Caitlyn] never gave any child support. It wasn't like we were getting any money from the Kardashians ever."

The reality star further emphasized the gulf in their relationship in January, appearing on The Viall Files podcast.

LOOK: Kylie Jenner’s $72.8M private jet gets a mega makeover and fans have mixed feelings 

"Kendall and Kylie, those are my little sisters. I rarely get to see them. It's not their fault, it's not my fault, it's not really anybody's fault. It's just they don't live that far, but we lived in two different households growing up."

Though he says they don't live far away, Brody splits his time between Malibu and Maui, where he lives with his professional surfer fiancée, Tiarah Blanco, and their 18-month-old daughter, Honey Raye.

Brody Jenner smiling © Getty
Brody Jenner says he doesn't see much of Kendall and Kylie

Given how much family means to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, we're surprised that the bond isn't as close as it once was…

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Travel

See more

Read More