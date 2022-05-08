Kylie Jenner's £43k-per-night island villa in Turks & Caicos has 23 bathrooms The star is currently on vacation with Travis Barker

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to luxury, and her ultra-indulgent lifestyle is certainly no secret to fans of The Kardashians.

The mother-of-two is currently soaking up the sun with her beau Travis Barker, having shared several snaps of their romantic break away in one of her favourite tropical vacation destinations. The Turks and Caicos Islands boast turquoise waters and pristine white sand beaches, with over forty islands and cays considered to be the Caribbean's best-kept secret.

WATCH: Inside tour of Kylie Jenner's £29 million mansion

Kylie and Travis are reportedly renting a stunning mega-villa in Turks for their family holiday. It has 11 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms, and is considered "the most exclusive villa in the Turks and Caicos Islands."

The Tranquility Villa is a highly exclusive celebrity holiday home run by the luxury rental company, The Source, whose impressive property portfolio covers the exclusive Grace Bay in Turks Caicos and stretches across the Caribbean.

Often compared to a "Caribbean private island", Kylie's villa is so exclusive it's hidden from the luxury rental's property map, reserved only for VIPs who make an enquiry. It is believed the property costs $43k per night.

Kylie's luxe holiday retreat has 23 bathrooms

Fans were quick to react to Kylie's lavish holiday location, commenting on fan account @kardashianclips to discuss their thoughts - and it's clear fans are divided.

"It’s stunning but I am genuinely just wondering why THIS big of a space is necessary?" one fan asked, as another agreed: "Why do you need something so big for two adults, a toddler, and an infant?"

"I’m happy for them, but I also live in a city where homelessness and starvation and struggle are REAL for a lot of people. Everyday," a third fan noted, while another commented: "If I had the money I would do the exact same."

Kylie shared a snap of herself soaking up the sun on her recent vacation

Though it's not confirmed Kylie is staying at the ultra-luxe villas, it would come as no surprise given it's not the first time the makeup mogul has chosen to stay at Tranquility.

The star has stayed at the villa several times before and chose the exclusive spot for her KylieSkin brand trip back in 2019.

