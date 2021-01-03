Kylie Jenner's Aspen holiday home is even more jaw-dropping than we imagined The Kylie Cosmetics mogul rang in the new year in Aspen

Kylie Jenner has kicked off 2021 in style as she holidayed with her family in Aspen, Colorado. And in true Kardashian-Jenner style, their accommodation is unbelievably beautiful!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to give fans a tour of the holiday home, including their stunning outdoor pool.

In the video, Kylie looks out onto the outside space, which offers plenty of privacy nestled within the snow-covered mountain and lined with plenty of tall fern trees. A small water feature can be seen at one end of the pool – which we imagine is heated, given the plunging temperatures!

Inside, the space features exposed brick walls, tall ceilings and wooden accents, just as you'd expect from a magical wooden cabin on the ski slopes.

The 23-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul walked into an open plan room, showing off a sleek white drinks cabinet and a pool table. With floor-to-ceiling windows lining every wall, it offers plenty of light and beautiful views of the snowy scenery.

Other photos show Kylie dressed in a cream bikini in what appears to be an indoor pool, complete with a plant wall.

Considering her own £29million mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles also comes with its own picturesque pool and tennis court, it's no wonder the reality TV star chose the same luxury amenities while abroad with her mum Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner.

Kylie recently gave fans a glimpse into another room inside her gorgeous property during a Q&A on Instagram, shining a spotlight on one of her daughter's milestone moments.

When asked by fans to share her cutest photo with Stormi, the beauty mogul obliged with an adorable snap of the pair cuddling in Stormi's bedroom on the day she got "her big girl bed". As well as the four-poster bed, the room also boasts a giant pink armchair, a miniature slide, a tepee tent and a shopping trolley.

