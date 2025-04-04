Is booking a half marathon holiday the new girls' trip?

There was a time when the so-called "girls' trip" was a rite of passage into adulthood. A summer fueled by affordable flights to anywhere in Europe with a party strip, a hotel resort with a pool, and 2-for-1 cocktail deals at all hours of the day.

I was 18 when I embarked on my first trip abroad without my parents. Fresh from completing my A-levels and giddy with anticipation over whether I’d done enough to get into university, my eight friends and I spent that limbo of summer in Faliraki.

The village, located on the Greek island of Rhodes, is known for its "long sandy beach and lively nightlife" - an apt description of our week spent sunbathing, sipping frozen cocktails, attending foam parties, and dedicating very little time to exploring the ancient ruins of Rhodes Old Town.

A decade on from my former party-girl holidays, my idea of a good trip has drastically changed. Now, sleep is sacred, a quiet hotel is a must, and one thing I always look forward to when heading abroad? Packing my running trainers.

I've become hooked on running

I’m not the only one who seems to have caught the running bug. A record-breaking 840,318 people entered the ballot for the 2025 TCS London Marathon - a 49% increase in applications from the previous year.

This year alone, I’ve been added to three separate group chats titled "[insert destination here] marathon?" by friends eager to travel overseas for a running challenge. And it makes sense. Swapping hangovers for a runner’s high means you get to see a city on foot, immerse yourself in the culture, and, best of all, earn the perfect excuse to feast on a post-26.2-mile platter of local food.

My experience of the 2024 Palma Half Marathon

My first experience with an international race came in October 2024 when I ran the TUI Palma Half Marathon. The course winds through palm-lined promenades overlooking the glistening Mediterranean, past the iconic Majorca Cathedral, and into a labyrinth of charming cobbled streets.

With an early morning start, runners enjoy a refreshing coastal breeze as they cruise along the promenade, usually finishing before the afternoon sun starts to bake the tarmac roads. Crossing the finish line after 13 miles, we were just steps from the sea - making a crisp ocean dip the perfect way to cool down.

© Georgia Brown The Palma Half Marathon route passes right by the Majorca Cathedral

The Hotel Riu Playa Park, only 10 minutes from Palma, was the perfect base for my marathon weekend. It offered everything I needed, including comfortable rooms, a stunning poolscape and generous all-inclusive dining options for pre-race carb loading.

Mornings began with lavish breakfasts - plates piled high with fresh fruit, pastries, and all the fuel a runner could need - while afternoons were best spent lounging by the pool, where ice-cold mocktails were never far from reach.

© Georgia Brown Completing a race abroad is a totally different experience to running in the UK

As the sun dipped below the horizon on the evening of the half marathon, we indulged in a sumptuous feast at Ginger Beach, where the day’s exertions were rewarded with freshly grilled Mediterranean seafood, crisp local wines, and the soft sound of waves lapping at the shore.

© Georgia Brown We enjoyed the freshest seafood at beachside restaurant, Ginger Beach

Taking part in a running race abroad is more than just ticking off 13 miles. It's a way to experience a destination in a completely unique way. It's the thrill of racing past historic landmarks and stunning coastlines, the challenge of pushing yourself into unfamiliar surroundings, and the reward of celebrating in a place that feels both new and exciting.

Beyond the race, it's about soaking up the local culture, enjoying great food, and making the most of a well-earned getaway. Whether you’re looking for motivation, a fresh challenge, or just an excuse to combine travel with fitness, a half marathon abroad is an unforgettable way to do it.

How to run the Palma Half Marathon in 2025

Runners can choose between a full marathon, a half marathon, or a shorter 10-kilometre route, all weaving through Palma’s sun-drenched streets. While applications are open now, you can secure your spot up to two weeks before the event when booking a trip with TUI to Majorca.

TUI offers breaks to Palma, Mallorca for seven-nights staying at the 4T Riu Playa Park on an all-inclusive basis. Prices from £994pp. Price is based on two adults sharing a Twin Room with Terrace with flights departing from London Gatwick on 16 October 2025 including 20kg of hold luggage per person and transfers.