Reese Witherspoon's $2k-per night hideaway in Palm Springs no one knew about

Reese Witherspoon is fortunate to have more than one dreamy abode to her name.

From her $21m California mansion to her stunning $7m house in Tennessee, the Legally Blonde actress has some seriously impressive real estate under her belt.

But we all need a vacation from time to time, and the award-winning actress has been known to escape to a beautiful, Mediterranean-inspired, exclusive villa in Palm Springs.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Reese Witherspoon has multiple homes in Califronia and a home in Tennessee, but she also likes to escape to Palm Springs

Reese, 49, has been lucky enough to stay at Korakia Pensione, a gorgeously rustic abode that has been adored by the rich and famous since the 1920s.

The mother-of-three is just one of the influential names who have visited the pristine property.

© Korakia Pensione Korakia Pensione, which was once the retreat of Scottish painter Gordon Coutts, has more than 28 existing bungalows and guesthouses, with its most recent opening being the Churchill Suite, which, according to the website, is "steeped in history and artistic spirit". It reads: "Winston Churchill, a close friend of Coutts, is said to have retreated to Palm Springs to connect with his artistic side, painting the striking desert landscapes while on property as he was drawn to the region's distinctive light and atmosphere."

© Korakia Pensione Reese is an avid lover of literature, the arts and history, so no doubt loved the cultural ambiance that Korakia provides.

© Korakia Pensione The beautiful villa features so many stunning specifications. The exterior of the villa could easily be mistaken for a pretty casa in Spain. With exposed brick on the roof, tiled flooring and olive trees, it's a Mediterranean home away from home.



© Korakia Pensione Reese isn't the only famous name to have stayed here. Dakota Johnson, Jeremy Allen White and others are said to have holidayed here at different points in time. The interiors are equally stunning. The rooms offer open fires with low, wooden-beamed ceilings, giving them a cozy feel.

© Korakia Pensione The rooms are also full of books, classic artwork and historical artefacts, elevating its historical theme beautifully. The rooms also open up on the terrace, giving guests plenty of daylight as well as privacy, no doubt something they relish.

© Korakia Pensione Palm Springs is a trendy area of California, and, due to the prestige of Korakia, it's perhaps unsurprising that rooms can cost up to $2,000 per night.

Reese Witherspoon's insane property portfolio

When Reese isn't lapping up the sun in Palm Springs, she can be found at one of her many homes.

The Big Little Lies star owns multiple properties, including a $21.5 million house in the Pacific Palisades, as well as a $12.5 million Malibu bolthole overlooking the ocean.

She also owns a $7.3m manor house in Belle Meade, Tennessee, ensuring she sticks to her southern roots.